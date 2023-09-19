Ajman, UAE: Today, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), marked a significant milestone as he inaugurated TARFIH KARTING, a groundbreaking environmentally friendly indoor karting track in the heart of Ajman. This innovative project, driven by fully electric and eco-conscious vehicles, is set to redefine entertainment by merging excitement and sustainability. TARFIH KARTING is now officially open to the public, welcoming enthusiasts of all ages in the picturesque Al Zorah area.

This environmentally conscious karting circuit signals a major leap towards sustainable entertainment, harnessing clean energy sources and reducing environmental impact. It proudly stands as the nation's first eco-friendly karting destination, aligning perfectly with the emirate's dedication to environmentally responsible practices in the tourism sector.

TARFIH KARTING boasts a unique double track, a first in the country, ensuring an exhilarating experience for karting aficionados. Families can relish the action from ample seating, establishing TARFIH KARTING as a sought-after entertainment venue for both residents and visitors.

In this context, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, expressed his delight at the opening, emphasizing its pivotal role in realizing the emirate's vision of a sustainable future. He underscored that TARFIH KARTING enriches the emirate's entertainment offerings and anticipates its popularity among families and visitors, embodying the essence of environmental sustainability.

Participants can look forward to ten minutes of pulse-pounding racing on the track, all while adhering to the highest safety and security standards. Advanced electric karts are equipped with safety features including cages, safety belts, and adjustable speed settings. Prior to hitting the track, professional staff provide comprehensive safety guidance.

TARFIH KARTING operates from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am and welcomes participants aged 10 years and above. Ideal for families and friends, it caters to thrill-seekers and fun-seekers of all ages.

TARFIH KARTING offers an array of features guaranteeing an unforgettable karting adventure. The circuit features challenging turns and tracks suitable for both beginners and experienced drivers. Advanced timing systems and professional rankings elevate the competitive spirit, adding an extra layer of excitement to every race. Beyond catering to racing enthusiasts, TARFIH KARTING is the perfect venue for birthday celebrations, corporate events, and team-building activities, offering customized packages for various occasions. Most notably, it is a family-friendly destination, making it the ultimate choice for a day of fun with loved ones.

Join us on September 19, 2023, to celebrate the grand opening of TARFIH KARTING and immerse yourself in an unforgettable racing experience that unites friends and family.

For additional information and inquiries, please visit the TARFIH KARTING website: https://tarfih.ae/

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae