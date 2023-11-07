Ajman, United Arab Emirates : The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) officially sealed a significant partnership with Karisma Hotels and Resorts, a globally renowned leader in hotel and resort management, at the World Travel Market in London 2023.

Karisma Hotels and Resorts, known for their expertise in hotel and tourist resort management, boast strategic relationships with key players in the hotel, resort, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a testament to their joint commitment to attracting investment opportunities that will boost tourism not only in Ajman but also in the broader United Arab Emirates. The agreement reflects their mutual desire to support, develop, and strengthen their collaborative efforts within a defined institutional framework, respecting the unique roles and responsibilities of each party and aligned with their shared goals. Both parties are determined to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences to harmonize their visions for the future.

Under the terms of this MoU, the two entities will collaborate on the assessment of tourism and hotel projects in the Emirate of Ajman. Their primary focus will be on the development of comprehensive five-star resorts and hotels in Ajman, along with entertainment ventures and similar initiatives.

His Excellency H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his optimism about this pivotal partnership, stating, "This strategic alliance with Karisma Hotels and Resorts marks a significant milestone in our journey to promote tourism in Ajman. Through this agreement, we aim to foster investment opportunities and emphasize the establishment of top-notch integrated resorts, ultimately enhancing Ajman's reputation as a premier tourist destination. We firmly believe that this collaboration will lay the foundation for sustained growth and success in Ajman's tourism sector."

Mr. Nemanja Kostic, CEO of Karisma Hotels and Resorts, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to embark on this journey alongside the Ajman Department of Tourism Development. Karisma Hotels and Resorts have a proven track record of delivering exceptional hotel experiences, and this partnership seamlessly aligns with our mission to elevate the world of hospitality and leisure. On a global scale, in collaboration with the department, we eagerly anticipate creating innovative and luxurious projects that will capture the imaginations of travelers and contribute to the expansion of the tourism sector in the region."

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

