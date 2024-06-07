The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) organized the "Ajman Sustainability Program" to raise awareness about the latest global practices and innovative tools in the field of social responsibility and sustainability, and to enhance the awareness of employees in the private sector on the foundations for adopting and implementing sustainable strategies that contribute to achieving environmental, social and economic goals.

The program continued for 4 days at the Ajman Youth Center - in Al Safiya, in collaboration with "Blue Green Consultancy and Kensington Academy", with the participation of business owners and officials from private sector establishments who are members of the Ajman Chamber.

Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the ACCI, emphasized that the program highlights the rapid developments and changes that directly impact the applications and practices of social responsibility and sustainability. He explained that the program is in line with the Ajman Chamber's strategic objective of encouraging economic establishments to adopt social responsibility and the standards and requirements of sustainable development and the green economy.

He stated that "technology, AI, diversity, innovation, regulatory frameworks, environmental challenges, climate change, and consumer expectations, among other tools" form the cornerstone for launching qualitative initiatives and practices with added value.

Jamila Kajoor, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, explained that the program included a series of training workshops and interactive lectures presented by experts and specialists in the field of sustainability. This provides a valuable opportunity for participants to acquire knowledge and exchange ideas and experiences. She highlighted the importance of the program and its role in enhancing the Ajman Chamber's contribution to sustainable development, and in achieving a long-term positive impact on the community, economy, and environment.

The program covered the concept of sustainability and corporate responsibility, addressing the "economic, environmental, and social" benefits resulting from sustainable practices. It also discussed how to develop and implement sustainable strategies that align with the objectives of private sector establishments. Additionally, a set of practical examples were presented to raise the awareness of the participants.

The program addressed the role of innovation in enhancing sustainability and achieving environmental goals, as well as resource management, recycling, and sustainability reporting. It also covered the role of training and education in spreading a culture of sustainability among employees. The program recommended the necessity of cooperation and partnership between government entities and the private sector to achieve sustainability goals, and to develop strategic partnerships that promote the launch of qualitative initiatives and events.

At the conclusion of the program, Mohamed Al Janahi honored the presenters of the sessions and workshops, as well as the participating business owners and officials from private sector establishments.