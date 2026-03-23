Partnership enhances ANCFZ’s client offering by enabling access to DIFC public services, including DIFC Courts services

Supports investor confidence within a sector projected to contribute AED 257 billion to UAE non-oil GDP by 2030

Ajman, UAE: Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts at DIFC, reinforcing ANCFZ’s commitment to strengthening the legal infrastructure underpinning its fast-growing business ecosystem and enhancing investor confidence.

The MoU was signed by Rishi Somaiya, CEO of ANCFZ, and H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, establishing a formal framework for cooperation, consultation, and the exchange of information in areas of mutual strategic interest.

This cooperation aims to enhance value-added services for ANCFZ clients by enabling them to access a range of public services offered by DIFC, including DIFC Courts services such as the Small Claims Tribunal, Court of First Instance, Court of Appeal, Enforcement, Specialised Divisions, Probate, Hearing Room Rentals, Notary Service, Mediation Service, Wills service, Tejouri Digital Vault, Registration of Practitioners, the Pro Bono Programme (PBP), and the Volunteer Lawyer Service.

The MoU reflects ANCFZ’s forward-looking approach to building a globally competitive free zone environment supported by legal clarity, regulatory transparency, and institutional collaboration. As the Free Zone continues to scale, the partnership will enhance awareness among investors and businesses of the UAE’s internationally recognized dispute resolution mechanisms, while providing clearer pathways to trusted legal services through DIFC Courts.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will collaborate on joint outreach initiatives including seminars, conferences, and investor awareness programmes. The MoU also provides for the exchange of relevant legal publications, regulatory developments, and operational insights, ensuring greater alignment and knowledge-sharing between the two institutions.

The collaboration comes at a time when the UAE’s free zone ecosystem continues to play a central role in national economic diversification. The country is home to more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones offering 100% foreign ownership and tailored business services to global investors, particularly in logistics, technology, finance, and manufacturing. Industry projections indicate that free zones are expected to contribute approximately AED 257 billion to the UAE’s non-oil GDP by 2030, reinforcing their importance as drivers of foreign direct investment and international trade.

At the same time, established financial and legal hubs such as the DIFC continue to expand their global footprint, with registered firms rising nearly 40% in 2025 to over 8,800, supported by a robust legal and regulatory infrastructure that enhances investor certainty and dispute resolution reliability.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ANCFZ, said: “As we continue to expand our investor base and global reach, strengthening the legal and regulatory ecosystem surrounding our Free Zone is essential. This partnership with the DIFC Courts reinforces our commitment to transparency, governance, and international best practices, in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE’s broader economic diversification agenda.”

H.E. Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, commented:

“This Memorandum of Understanding reinforces legal certainty and investor confidence across the UAE’s free zone ecosystem. By extending access to the DIFC Courts’ internationally recognised services, the partnership strengthens the legal infrastructure supporting high-growth business communities.

Aligned with the DIFC Courts’ strategic priorities of international reach, judicial excellence, and effective enforcement, this collaboration further positions DIFC Courts as a leading global hub for dispute resolution and commercial certainty.”

Rishi Somaiya, CEO of ANCFZ, added: “Investor confidence is built on clarity, speed, and legal certainty. By formalizing cooperation with the DIFC Courts, we are enhancing the value proposition of ANCFZ and ensuring that businesses operating within our ecosystem benefit from greater awareness of robust dispute resolution frameworks available in the UAE.”

For ANCFZ, this partnership builds on a year of accelerated growth and strong investor uptake. Established in October 2024, the Free Zone has successfully registered over 6,500 companies within its first year of operation, positioning itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing free zones and a notable contributor to foreign direct investment inflows.

ANCFZ’s fully integrated digital platform enables entrepreneurs to obtain a business license within two hours and complete visa processing within 24 hours. Its hybrid operational model, which combines advanced digital infrastructure with dedicated client support, ensures seamless regulatory compliance and efficient business setup, allowing investors to focus on scaling their operations.

The MoU enters into effect upon signature on 26 February 2026.

About Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone

Established in 2024 through an Emiri Decree from the Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, the Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ) is the latest free zone initiative in Ajman, designed to simplify the business setup process and foster innovation. Located strategically in Ajman, ANCFZ offers a full range of business setup services, including rapid license issuance, visa processing, and comprehensive legal and administrative support. With a focus on user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and speed, ANCFZ provides entrepreneurs with a competitive and accessible environment to grow their businesses. ANCFZ is home to a diverse portfolio of sectors, including technology, media, professional services, and trade, and is committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders in the UAE.

About the DIFC Courts

The UAE’s DIFC Courts administers a unique English-language common law system offering swift, independent justice to settle local and international commercial or civil disputes. The Courts, based in Dubai, provide certainty through transparent, enforceable judgments from internationally recognised judges, who adhere to the highest global legal standards. The DIFC Courts is independent from, but complementary to, the UAE’s Arabic-language civil law system offering a choice that strengthens both processes while ensuring public access to world class justice.

In October 2011, a decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction to businesses from across the GCC region and beyond to provide the international business community with access to one of the most advanced commercial courts in the world.

The DIFC Courts was established under laws enacted by the late HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai in September 2004. The Courts’ community-focused approach encourages

early settlement, while its successful track record supports Dubai’s growing status as an international business hub.

In line with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, the DIFC Courts serves to develop the UAE national workforce and enhance the competitiveness of Emirati advocates. The DIFC Courts is spearheading training programmes predominantly aimed at domestic Emirati lawyers, which offer knowledge of, and qualifications in, the English language common law system.

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