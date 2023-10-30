Ajman Holding and Mulk International announces a joint venture to expand construction, sports and associated businesses globally that will see increased export of UAE-manufactured Alubond products as well as global expansion of the UAE home-grown T10 Cricket League in the coming years

Dubai, UAE: In a strategic move that promises to invigorate international markets with high-calibre offerings, Mulk International, a distinguished conglomerate with a 40-year legacy of innovation and excellence, has entered into a groundbreaking joint venture with Ajman Holding, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the global expansion of two major entities, known for their enduring impact in the UAE and beyond.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Mulk International, a national award-winning enterprise recognised in the Top 10 conglomerates by Forbes Middle East, expressed enthusiasm about the joint venture.

“This collaboration is not just about two entities coming together, but a synergistic union aiming to create transformative experiences worldwide through our esteemed T10 Cricket League and the renowned Alubond product range,” he said.

The alliance strategically positions both firms to leverage their combined expertise, networks and resources. Ajman Holding’s profound local and international influence under the stewardship of His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi will significantly amplify the outreach of Mulk International’s flagship ventures.

A central aspect of the collaboration involves the T10 Cricket League, a celebrated cricket extravaganza that has captured global attention. Through this partnership, the league is set to ascend new heights of international acclaim, enhancing the visibility of the sport and providing unparalleled cricketing experiences to global audiences.

Moreover, the joint venture will aggressively promote the Alubond range of products, Mulk International’s premier brand and the world’s largest metal composite panel manufacturer. With the robust support of Ajman Holding, Alubond is poised for substantial growth, tapping into new markets and reinforcing its position as an industry leader in construction materials.

“We are committed to ensuring this cooperation transcends conventional boundaries, setting a benchmark for successful partnerships in the region and the global arena,” remarked His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi. “Our combined efforts will not only fortify the domestic market presence of both the T10 League and Alubond but also drive their momentum to new global territories."

The collaboration stands as a testament to the vision shared by both Mulk International and Ajman Holding — to innovate, inspire, and lead. As they embark on this journey, they aim to foster economic growth, social enrichment, and elevate the UAE’s standing on the international stage.

Mulk International, has production facilities of Alubond and operations in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East with a sales network of more than 100 countries.

About Mulk International

Mulk International is a multinational group of companies with diversified business interests in manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, real estate, and sports. Headquartered in the UAE, the company is a key player in the global business landscape, committed to innovation and excellence.

It is the international arm of Mulk Holdings which has diversified business interests in manufacturing of Alubond USA brand of metal composites, interior and exterior design and fit-outs, plastic industries, power generation, aluminum coil coatings, and solar energy.

The company with its headquarters based in Hamriya Freezone Sharjah, UAE is spread across Europe, United States, Africa, Turkey, India and the Middle East. Mulk Holdings’ flagship brand Alubond USA Metal Composites has grown into the world’s largest metal composite brand with operations in 11 countries and market reach of 90 countries.

Mulk Holdings owns and manages a group of 14 companies under the leadership of Chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk residing in the Middle East for more than three decades. The company follows a philosophy of strategic partnership and has successfully entered into joint ventures with powerful partners around the world.

About Alubond USA

Alubond USA is a global Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP) brand originally developed by American Building Technologies INC (ABTI) located in Rockford, Illinois, USA, and in UAE by Eurocon Building Industries, a group company of Mulk Holdings. Under a 2004 sale agreement between ABTI and Mulk Holdings, the brand and manufacturing rights were acquired by Mulk Holdings UAE. Mulk Holdings currently holds worldwide manufacturing and distribution rights of Alubond USA brand.

The Alubond growth story started with a major expansion plan in UAE with three production bases of 6 lines and One Coil Coating Line making the facility today perhaps the largest single production base in the world with over 8 million square meters of production capacity. In a strategic expansion plan, Mulk Holdings established Alubond Europe in Serbia, with a 2 million square metres capacity. This facility is focused to cater to the established European market of 40 countries with Russia and other nearby countries.

About Ajman Holding

Ajman Holding is a prestigious investment company with a broad portfolio of successful businesses and projects. Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuami, the company plays a pivotal role in contributing to the economic development of the UAE and beyond.

