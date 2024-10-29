The Ajman Chamber has participated in SIAL Paris 2024 with a delegation representing Ajman factories, aiming to expand the emirate’s exports, access new markets, develop Ajman’s food and beverage industries, promote investment opportunities within the sector, and establish new international partnerships that enhance competitiveness and attract direct investment.

The delegation, led by Mohammed Al Muhairi, joined over 7,500 exhibitors from 130 countries, showcasing products across 10 key sectors.

Al Muhairi emphasized that the Ajman Chamber's participation with a delegation from the emirate's factories reflects its commitment to supporting the industrial sector, developing exports of local products, and accessing new international markets. He highlighted that the food and beverage sector in the emirate, in particular, meets competitive standards and international quality. Also, participation in SIAL is part of the Chamber's annual agenda to enhance foreign engagement, open new horizons for local industries, and increase export opportunities. Accordingly, it is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and strengthen the presence of local products on the international stage.

He stated that the exhibition offers a global platform featuring a specialized array of conferences, sessions, and panel discussions attended by food industry experts and major global investors to discuss developments in the food industry sector, innovative global trends, and the impact of technology and digitization on increasing production rates.

Al Muhairi further asserted that the Ajman Chamber delegation was eager to hold a wide range of bilateral meetings during the exhibition activities to promote investment opportunities across all sectors and discuss avenues for cooperation and partnership.

The representatives of the factories participating under the Ajman Chamber's umbrella at SIAL Paris 2024 praised the Chamber's significant efforts to support local industries and enhance their presence in global markets. They emphasized that participation in this global event bolsters the emirate's reputation as an attractive destination for investment and industry. It also provides exceptional opportunities for new trade partnerships and expands the scope of exports to international markets, supporting increased productivity and the development of the emirate's economy.