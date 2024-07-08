The Ajman Chamber organized a health awareness initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Saudi German Hospital, and Makkah Pharmacies, for workers in the “SAFETEX” factory, as part of the Ajman Chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance health awareness among workers in private sector facilities and improve health care levels in the work environment for enhancing the quality of life.

This initiative included a medical awareness lecture presented by Dr. Amal Yousef Al Hosani, Head of the Public Health Program Support Department at the representative office of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in Ajman. She provided a full explanation of disease prevention, especially related to avoiding injury from sunstroke. A set of health materials and guidance information were also distributed to workers.

The Health Initiative held at the “SAFETEX” factory was attended by Jamila Kajoor, Director of the Member Relations and Support, and Moza Boshehab, Head of the Member Happiness and Follow-up Department at the Ajman Chamber.

Jamila Kajoor stressed the Ajman Chamber’s commitment to continuing to organize health initiatives and events in cooperation with health authorities to ensure a healthy, safe, and sustainable work environment by improving health awareness among workers.

She said: "Health initiatives held for private sector establishments aim to educate workers and make them aware of the importance of disease prevention and improving their general health by providing the necessary information and guidance to prevent common diseases, in support of increasing productivity, providing a healthy and safe work environment, and adhering to occupational health and safety standards."

The initiatives also encourage a healthy lifestyle and support cooperation between the government and private sectors to achieve public health goals and provide comprehensive health care for workers.