H. E. Eng Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed that the UAE leadership and its exemplary imprints in all fields are the focus of attention and appreciation from countries around the world, so that the UAE represents an inspiring model for the qualitative achievements it provides thanks to its wise leadership, its innovative and flexible government, and its distinguished human competencies of male and female citizens, explaining that the UAE’s organization of the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and the presence of world leaders and officials demonstrate the UAE’s ability and position in leading the future of the world and improving the quality of life.

Al Muwaiji, congratulated H. H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on choosing H.H. as “Emirati Sports Personality of 2023” from the Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sports Creativity Award, praising the achievements of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid in the sports field and his effective contribution to the development of sports activities at the state level.

H.H. Abdullah Al Muwaiji praised the Ajman Chamber’s victory in the International Award for Continuous Improvement in the “Kaizen and Innovation - Services” category during the Dubai Quality Group Awards ceremony, which reflects the Ajman Chamber’s efforts and keenness to apply the foundations of excellence and proactiveness and adopt them as a path to achieving its goals and vision and serving its member companies and factories.

This came during the fourth Ajman Chamber Board of Directors meeting for 2023, chaired by H. E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji and in the presence of H.H. Hamad bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, First Vice Chairman of the ACCI, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, members of the Board of Directors of the ACCI, and H.H Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ACCI.

The meeting reviewed a report on the financial position of the ACCI and the results of the Human and Financial Resources Committee. The attendees were also briefed on the vision of the Ajman Chamber’s participation in the Thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, and were informed of the work progress of the Supreme Committee for Excellence.

The meeting dealt with the ACCI’s work plan and projects for 2024. The workflow of the ACCI’s participation in COP28 activities was also discussed. The attendees discussed the ACCI’s efforts to develop service exports in line with the UAE’s trends in increasing the service exports sector. The attendees recommended the need for the ACCI to follow up on opportunities to increase the volume of service exports, especially in light of Ajman’s excellence in the fields of education, health and tourism, in addition to the need to enhance the attractiveness of investments in service projects, including those specialized in technology, IT, training, education, tourism, media, and others.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the members of the Board of Directors were briefed on the guiding principles of the Ajman Vision and the paths and stages of their implementation in the ACCI by spreading the culture of principles and consolidating them in the work environment and linking them with the ACCI’s strategy, projects and initiatives, in addition to educating private sector establishments to adopt and apply the principles. The Board of Directors and the executive management in ACCI signed the Ajman Chamber’s charter to commit to adopting and implementing the guiding principles of the Ajman Vision and the list: “Sustainability, everyone has an opportunity, society is the focus of our attention, institutional flexibility and agility, readiness for the future, accountability, cooperation, and the spirit of union.”

H.H. Abdullah Al Muwaiji and members of the Board of Directors congratulated the wise leadership and all those living in the UAE, whether citizens or residents, on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day celebrations.

