Ajman Chamber, in collaboration with a group of universities participating in the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX) 2025, has discussed the role of artificial intelligence (AI), its applications, and opportunities to support universities in informing and educating students and visitors about the latest academic programs and specializations related to AI tools. This initiative is part of the commitment of the Organizing Committee for AETEX’s activities to foster academic cooperation among participating universities and support educational innovation.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, Abdullah Abdulmohsen Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the AETEX’s activities, and Mrs. Maryam Al Nuaimi, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee, along with representatives from Ajman University, City University Ajman (CU Ajman), and George Mason University (USA) at the Thara Center for Entrepreneurship.

Al Suwaidi welcomed the attendees and emphasized the vital role of universities in guiding students towards academic specializations that meet the demands of the labor market and align with the rapid digital transformations associated with AI and modern technology to ensure the preparation of a generation capable of keeping pace with the future. He noted that AI fields have become one of the most important tools for enhancing the quality of education and providing innovative job opportunities.

University representatives presented academic specializations in the AI fields, including undergraduate and graduate programs. They also explored opportunities for enhanced joint cooperation and the need to implement a series of specialized workshops during the AETEX, which will be held from February 24 to 27, 2025.