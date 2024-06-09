In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees, and Chairman of Ajman Bank Board of Directors, to provide high-quality educational opportunities for UAE nationals and enhance their leading role in the economic growth of the UAE, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, and Vice Chairman of Ajman Bank, witnessed the signing of an MOU between Ajman Bank and Ajman University.

The two parties announced the launch of the “Ajman Bank Endowed Scholarship Fund”, to support UAE nationals in completing their education at a top-ranked university such as AU.

Ajman Bank’s contribution aims to empower and support talented UAE National students by providing them scholarships in their pursuit of higher education at Ajman University. The scholarship will be granted to UAE National Students who maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5. The scholarship will ensure that students have the necessary financial support from the onset of their studies.

Commenting on the contribution Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are honored to partner with Ajman University in empowering talented UAE National students to reach their full potential. By contributing to the AU Endowment Fund, we are investing in the future of our community and helping to realize the vision of our leaders for continued growth and prosperity of the UAE. Education is a cornerstone of progress, and we are committed to ensuring that UAE National students have the resources they need to succeed.”

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated, “We extend our sincere gratitude to Ajman Bank for their generous contribution that led to the creation of the Ajman Bank Endowed Scholarship Fund. This support will make a significant difference in the educational journey of many UAE National students, enabling them to pursue their educational goals without financial burden, and contribute to the development of our society. Ajman Bank’s commitment to education and community development is truly commendable, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this scholarship fund on our shared mission to empower the next generation of leaders.”

Ajman University will provide Ajman Bank with regular updates on the performance of the UAE National Students benefiting from the ‘Ajman Bank Scholarship Endowment Fund’.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

