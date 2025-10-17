Ajman, UAE – Ajman Bank, one of the UAE’s leading Islamic financial institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, to design and implement a comprehensive Data and Advanced Analytics Platform that will empower the Bank to drive innovation, enhance decision-making, and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

The initiative will provide Ajman Bank with a unified and trusted data foundation, enabling real-time integration, advanced analytics, and large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). By establishing this intelligent data ecosystem, the Bank will enhance efficiency, elevate customer experience, and strengthen regulatory governance. The platform will also introduce self-service business intelligence capabilities, allowing teams across departments to access real-time insights, reduce manual dependencies, and make faster, data-driven decisions with confidence.

Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “At Ajman Bank, operational excellence is the foundation of every innovation we pursue. Our collaboration with DXC Technology represents a strategic step toward building a robust data and analytics ecosystem that drives agility, transparency, and intelligent decision-making across the organization. This platform will strengthen our digital backbone, enhance regulatory efficiency, and enable us to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized services to our customers”.

By integrating data, analytics, and AI across its operations, Ajman Bank aims to redefine how information is accessed and utilized — empowering employees, streamlining compliance processes, and enabling greater business foresight. The partnership marks a milestone in the Bank’s digital transformation journey, reflecting its commitment to future-ready infrastructure and customer-centric innovation.

Hesham Fayed, DXC Middle East and Africa Managing Director, added: “We are proud to partner with Ajman Bank on this transformative initiative. This platform will not only modernize the Bank’s data ecosystem but also establish a strong foundation for AI-driven growth and regulatory excellence”.

The collaboration underscores DXC’s commitment to supporting leading financial institutions in the Middle East with advanced data and AI solutions that promote agility, resilience, and sustainable growth. Together, Ajman Bank and DXC are shaping a new era of intelligent banking built on insight, trust, and innovation.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank, headquartered in the Emirate of Ajman, is one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric Sharia-compliant banking solutions.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds.