Ajman Bank has been awarded the Quality Assurance Certification for Internal Audit Function by KPMG. This new milestone comes following a rigorous external and independent evaluation of Internal Audit in accordance with the requirements of international standards. These professional practices of internal auditing and code of ethics issued by IIA, USA and mandated by Central Bank of UAE, state that an internal audit activity must obtain an external assessment at least every five years by an independent reviewer.

‘Full conformance to all international Standards’ was given to Internal Audit Department of Ajman bank by KPMG based on the assessment which was concluded in October 2022.

Mr. Mohamed Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, Ajman Bank, said, “We are extremely proud of this achievement which has been awarded to us based on the effectiveness, reliability and adequacy of our policies, procedures and processes. Empowering Internal Audit is one of the top priorities of Executive Management as per the directives of the Board. A strong and independent Internal Audit Function at Ajman Bank has enhanced the control environment and governance processes across the bank to mitigate the key risks which contributed to improvement in confidence of all stakeholders.”

Mr. Amiri further stated that Internal Audit Function’s role has recently changed as a strategic partner and trusted advisor in the organization to participate in improving the operations while adding value.

Mr. Majdi Darwish, Chief Internal Auditor, Ajman Bank, said, “Conformance to all international standards was a big challenge for us. We received this award in line with our vision and strategic plan to be accredited as trusted function in accordance with the directives of the Board Audit Committee and Management support.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

