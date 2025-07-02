Ajman, UAE – Ajman Bank has launched a comprehensive co-branded payment processing solution for its business clients, developed through its strategic partnership with VaultsPay, a Dubai-based CBUAE licensed fintech payment company with a global footprint

The newly launched program represents the latest milestone in the ongoing partnership between the two institutions, reflecting their joint commitment to building a digitally inclusive financial system; that empowers merchants, entrepreneurs, and growing enterprises to thrive in a future-ready, innovation-led economy.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for Ajman Bank, as the bank launches its first-ever Point of Sale (POS) machine offering and instant settlement, expanding its service portfolio to include comprehensive payment processing solutions for its business clients.

Through this new program offering, Ajman Bank business clients will gain access to VaultsPay's robust, secure payment infrastructure, enabling acceptance of credit, debit, and prepaid card payments across a range of retail environments. The solution includes real-time transaction processing, advanced fraud protection, and comprehensive reporting tools marking a significant step in Ajman Bank’s ongoing strategy to enhance its business banking proposition and expand its digital service offerings for merchants and SMEs.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, commented: "This partnership program represents more than just a technology integration; it’s a step toward enabling businesses across the UAE to operate with greater agility, confidence, and trust. At Ajman Bank, we believe the role of a financial institution extends beyond banking it’s about empowering ecosystems. Through this collaboration with VaultsPay, we’re building bridges for entrepreneurs, retailers, and SMEs to participate more fully in the digital economy - seamlessly, securely, and in line with the UAE’s broader vision for financial innovation and inclusion”.

The collaboration reflects the growing convergence between established financial institutions and agile fintech platforms, a dynamic that continues to reshape how businesses access and interact with financial services. By combining trusted banking expertise with next-generation digital capabilities, this program aims to unlock more accessible and future-ready solutions for SMEs and retail clients across the UAE.

Ahmed Makhlouf, CEO of VaultsPay, said: "This program launch with Ajman Bank is a powerful alignment of purpose and ambition. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a smarter, more inclusive payment infrastructure - one that reflects the UAE’s leadership in digital innovation and its commitment to supporting the real economy. At VaultsPay, we see technology as a catalyst for equity, access, and growth. Through this collaboration, we are proud to empower businesses of all sizes with seamless, secure solutions that carry the trust of two forward-thinking institutions”.

The program has been fully rolled out and is now available to all eligible Ajman Bank business clients . Ajman Bank continues to prioritize strategic collaborations that support its mission to provide flexible, future-ready financial services across the UAE.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

About VaultsPay

Founded in Dubai and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE), VaultsPay is a leading fintech payment solutions provider that specializes in secure payment acquiring, digital wallet solutions, and merchant services, serving businesses from startups to large enterprises with cutting-edge financial technology. For more information, please visit www.vaultspay.com