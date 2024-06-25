Ajman Bank is among the first banks in the UAE to successfully integrate Jaywan card acceptance across its ATM network, facilitating seamless cash withdrawals for Jaywan cardholders.

The Jaywan card, launched by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, is designed to boost efficiency and sovereignty in the national payment landscape by promoting digital transactions in the local currency.

Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank said, “We are proud to be one of the first banks in the UAE to accept Jaywan cards on our ATMs. This initiative reflects our dedication to innovation and our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s domestic payments agenda. We are confident that this will enhance the payment experience for Jaywan cardholders while supporting the broader economic goals of the nation.”

Jan Pilbauer, CEO, Al Etihad Payments, said, “Jaywan has been launched in line with a vision to expand the national financial market infrastructure in the UAE. Jaywan cards are designed to offer convenience for customers of UAE’s Licensed Financial Institutions, being progressively accepted across all payment channels – ATMs, Point of Sale, and eCommerce. Our partnership with Ajman Bank, along with other financial institutions in the UAE, marks a significant step towards enhancing convenience and accessibility for users throughout the UAE.”

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

About Al Etihad Payments

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), as the national payments entity in the UAE, plays a crucial role in developing and operating the best in-class national payments infrastructure. Driven by a mission to support the government's vision of a society less reliant on cash and national digitization, AEP strategically positions itself to provide innovative and interoperable payment solutions, enable financial institutions to enhance customer experience, and further strengthen the robust, efficient, and secure financial market infrastructure of the UAE.

For more information, please visit Al Etihad Payments website: https://aletihadpayments.ae