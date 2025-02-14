Ajman Bank has successfully passed the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 10002:2018 Surveillance-2 Audit conducted by TÜV on December 31, 2024. This achievement reaffirms the bank’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The certifications, which remain valid until January 2026, mark another important milestone in Ajman Bank’s commitment to excellence in banking and financial services. H.H. Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Noaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Bank, congratulated the team on this remarkable achievement, recognizing their efforts in upholding the bank’s standards of excellence.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, commented, “Achieving these prestigious ISO certifications reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in service delivery and customer experience. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, particularly our Technology and Digital division. At Ajman Bank, we believe that quality and innovation go hand in hand, and we will continue to raise the bar in delivering best-in-class banking solutions that prioritize customer needs. These certifications are not merely symbolic but reinforce our mission to provide seamless and efficient banking services that drive customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

Salem Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at Ajman Bank, added, “These certifications are a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence in operational standards, service quality, and customer satisfaction. By continuously improving our processes and adopting best practices, we ensure that Ajman Bank remains at the forefront of the financial sector, offering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our team, and we will continue to focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity in everything we do.”

ISO 9001:2015 is the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, ensuring that an organization’s processes consistently meet customer expectations and regulatory requirements. By achieving this certification, Ajman Bank has demonstrated its ability to optimize its IT operations, streamline internal processes, and enhance service delivery to maintain a customer-centric approach.

In addition, ISO 10002:2018 certification provides a globally accepted framework for effective complaint management. This certification highlights Ajman Bank’s commitment to strengthening customer engagement, improving feedback resolution, and ensuring a transparent and responsive complaint-handling mechanism. By adopting best practices in managing customer concerns, the bank continues to build trust and long-term relationships with its clientele.

Ajman Bank remains focused on leveraging global best practices to enhance its banking services, ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience. The recognition from TÜV further cements the bank’s position as a forward-thinking financial institution that upholds international quality standards. As technology continues to shape the future of banking, Ajman Bank is committed to implementing innovative solutions that enhance customer experience, digital transformation, and overall operational effectiveness.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike.