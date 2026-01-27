Sharjah: Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development recorded total sales of AED 677 million during its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) 2026, highlighting strong investor demand and growing market confidence in waterfront developments across the Emirate. The exhibition, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, took place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 21 to 24 January.

The strong performance achieved during ACRES 2026 reflects Ajmal Makan’s sustained engagement with the real estate market and its long-term development strategy, which is centered on delivering high-quality, fully integrated communities. The results highlighted the attractiveness of the company’s projects in terms of location, master planning, and investment potential, while responding to growing demand for waterfront living and well-planned residential destinations.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sultan Al Shakrah, Chairman of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development, said that achieving sales of AED 677 million during ACRES 2026 demonstrates investor confidence in the quality of Ajmal Makan’s projects and its ability to deliver. He noted that these results validate the company’s investment strategy and support its expansion plans, which aim to develop sustainable projects that generate long-term value for both residents and investors.

Mr. Al Shakrah further emphasized that the company’s delivery track record has been instrumental in building trust within the market. He highlighted the successful completion and handover of projects such as Sun Island and Blue Bay Walk, explaining that Ajmal Makan’s commitment to construction quality and on-time delivery has been a key factor in strengthening buyer and investor confidence. He added that the strong interest in upcoming projects reflects the market’s recognition of the company’s reliability and execution standards.

Ajmal Makan’s developments align closely with Sharjah’s vision for sustainable, community-oriented urban growth that strengthens residents’ connection with nature. The company places significant emphasis on integrating public parks, landscaped areas, and green open spaces within its projects to promote healthy living environments and environmentally responsible communities, while ensuring long-term value creation that supports the Emirate’s broader economic and urban development goals.

During ACRES 2026, Ajmal Makan showcased a number of its flagship developments, including Ajmal Makan City, a large-scale master-planned destination spanning more than 60 million square feet, comprising residential, commercial, and tourism components, with a total estimated investment value of AED 25 billion. The company also highlighted AlThuraya Island, located within Ajmal Makan City, offering a premium island-inspired living experience across approximately five million square feet, including 1.3 million square feet of green spaces. Additional waterfront developments presented included Blue Beach Residence, featuring apartments of various sizes, and The View Island, offering residential units comprising villas and townhouses.

Ajmal Makan’s development approach is founded on comprehensive master planning that balances residential areas, service facilities, open spaces, and waterfront experiences, while delivering high standards of privacy and quality of life and maintaining seamless integration with the surrounding urban environment. As Sharjah continues its rapid growth, Ajmal Makan remains committed to contributing to the Emirate’s urban transformation by setting new benchmarks for high-quality, sustainable real estate development across the region.