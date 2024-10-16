AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading real estate developer of versatile mixed-used urban cities and communities, announced that it has successfully completed 85 per cent construction of its flagship projects ‘Blue Pearls’ and ‘Blue Waves,’ located within the expansive AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront project.

The developer further stated that all residential units in ‘Blue Waves’ and the majority of units in ‘Blue Pearls’ have already been sold, as AJMAL MAKAN is currently in the final stages of project completion. This extraordinary achievement enables the developer to complete both projects by the first quarter of 2025 as opposed to the original schedule, which aimed for project handover by the fourth quarter of next year.

His Excellency Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said, “We are delighted to announce the rapid progress achieved in the construction of ‘Blue Pearls’ and ‘Blue Waves’ projects, which exemplify our commitment to elevating benchmarks of excellence and efficiency, while facilitating best-in-class comfort for residents. Both projects harmonise opulent living and state-of-the-art amenities, showcasing exquisite designs and panoramic views of the ocean. The remarkable success of these ventures reaffirms our enduring efforts to consolidate AJMAL MAKAN’s position as an industry leader in developing opulent real estate properties, integrated urban projects, waterfront developments and iconic landmarks that further enrich Sharjah’s unique architectural landscape.”

Farid Jamal, the General Manager of Sales and Marketing at AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said: “We are pleased to announce that 85 per cent of our projects ‘Blue Waves’ and ‘Blue Pearls’ have been successfully completed, with all units in the former and most units of the latter already sold. These exquisite architectural marvels feature stunning contemporary designs, modern amenities and access to prime locations, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a serene lifestyle by the waterfront. The success of these ventures highlights the trust our clients have placed in us and our long-standing expertise in developing integrated communities. Moreover, this accomplishment demonstrates our exceptional legacy as a leading developer of urban structures and residences.”

Both projects are overseen by AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, which aims to offer a bespoke lifestyle experience to Sharjah’s residents. Located by the waterfront, these developments offer stunning views, along with diverse offerings like retail outlets, corporate offices, dining establishments, coffee shops and relaxation spaces with beach views. Moreover, the projects are landmark milestones in the evolution of Sharjah’s rapidly growing real estate landscape.

The AJMAL MAKAN - Sharjah Waterfront stands apart for its prime location, with seamless access to prominent tourist attractions and essential amenities within the Emirate. It offers direct links to three major roads – Al Ittihad Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, serving as a vital link between all the emirates. The vibrant community combines natural elements and latest technologies, fostering a unique ambience for residing and rejuvenating, further positioning it as a leading integrated lifestyle destination in the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com