Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AJi, the region's premier architecture, engineering, project management and consultancy group, in line with its expanding footprint across Saudi Arabia’s dynamic real estate landscape, signed a Lead Design Consultant (LDC), agreement with Al Jeraisy Group to collaborate on the design and delivery of the upcoming Al Jeraisy Residential Tower project in Riyadh.

The partnership marks a new chapter in AJi’s growing portfolio of landmark developments in the Kingdom and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering world-class design and engineering solutions that combine innovation, sustainability, and functionality.

The agreement was signed during Cityscape Global 2025, one of the world’s largest and most influential real estate events, which brings together investors, developers, architects, and decision-makers shaping the cities of the future. The exhibition serves as a major platform for cross-sector collaboration, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and build next-generation urban environments.

Under the agreement, AJi will provide full architectural & engineering design services for the tower and associated facilities.

Eng. Yazan Shahwan, Business Development Director of AJi, said: “This partnership with Al Jeraisy reflects our shared ambition to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s fast-evolving urban transformation. The Al Jeraisy Tower will stand as a symbol of innovation and progress, combining architectural excellence with sustainable design principles.”

Abdulmajeed Al Jeraisy – CEO of Al Jeraisy Group: “We are pleased to collaborate with AJi, a firm recognized for its design excellence and technical expertise. Together we aim to deliver a project that reflects the aspirations of Riyadh’s new skyline.”

Al Jeraisy Tower is planned as a premium residential development rising over 32 floors. This agreement reinforces AJ’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives through high-impact, sustainable projects that shape the cities of tomorrow.