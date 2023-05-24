The new services will help meet growing demand for faster and more convenient deliveries and returns as Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market matures

The launch of the new services supports Saudi Arabia’s growing retail sector and diversification objectives in line with Vision 2030

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - AJEX Logistics Services, a Saudi headquartered Middle East specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two new Express services: AJEX Domestic Same Day and AJEX Reverse Pick-up Service in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

As Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce sector continues its growth trajectory, which is projected to reach some $20.16 billion by 2027[1], customers are expecting increasingly faster deliveries and hassle-free, efficient returns processes as the market matures. While retailers diversify their offerings to cater to a wider range of consumer needs, same-day and reverse pick-up services are an increasingly critical differentiation amongst competitors in the retail and e-commerce space.

AJEX recognizes that reverse logistics is an essential component of the supply chain, and that in today's fast-paced world, speed is of the essence. The same-day delivery service will complement the reverse pick-up service, providing customers with a complete range of e-commerce express solutions.

With its new services, AJEX aims to provide the e-commerce industry and online shoppers an outstanding and cost-effective experience, helping customers stay ahead of the competition.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new AJEX Domestic Same Day and AJEX Reverse Pick-up services in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah," said Tia Zhang, Chief of Express Logistics at AJEX Logistics Services. "As the e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia continues to grow, we understand the importance of providing our customers with faster and more convenient delivery and returns options. These new services will not only enhance our customers' experience but also support the development of Saudi Arabia's retail sector and Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification."

AJEX is confident that its new service offering will be a game-changer for the logistics industry in Saudi Arabia and is committed to maintaining its position as a leading logistics provider in the region.

About AJEX

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and China. With a network of more than 40 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, e-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding, a leading investment company and conglomerate in the Middle East region, and SF Express, a leader in China Transportation and Logistics.

[1] https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/ecommerce/saudi-arabia