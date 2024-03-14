The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Ajman Specialty General Hospital and Clinica Medical Center, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and implementing joint health and sports programs and initiatives that achieve the goals of all parties and contribute to enhancing the quality of life.

MoUs were signed at the AJBWC's headquarters by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, Fadi Shehadeh, Director General, on behalf of Ajman Specialty General Hospital, and William Fawzi, Director of Public Relations, on behalf of Clinica Medical Center.

2 MoUs stipulated the necessity of cooperation and organizing joint community activities between AJBWC on the one hand and Ajman Specialty General Hospital and Clinica Medical Center on the other hand, providing discount packages to the AJBWC members who hold a Bidayat license, and implementing specific activities to provide medical examinations in support of improving the quality of life, in addition to conducting examinations for women participating in various health and sports programs launched by AJBWC within the Sports Platform Initiative, including the “30-Day Challenge Competition” program during Ramadan and the “Live it Healthy” program throughout the year.

Dr. Amna Khalifa confirmed that the cooperation of AJBWC with Ajman Specialty General Hospital and Clinica Medical Center is a part of the AJBWC’s efforts to strengthen its ties with all parties with the aim of diversifying its services provided to its businesswomen members as well as society in general, explaining that AJBWC seeks to provide innovative and sustainable programs that meet the needs of the society and enhance their awareness of the importance of taking care of health. This cooperation also confirms the AJBWC's commitment to promoting health care and physical fitness in the emirate in general.

She added that AJBWC attaches great importance to the health and sports aspects in support of achieving its vision by advancing the role of women, empowering them, and motivating them to become partners in the development process, so that AJBWC seeks to build effective community partnerships in the field of health and sports.