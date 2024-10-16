The Ajman Businesswomen Council (AJBWC), in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs (EAWE), organized a dialogue session titled "How to Spend Your Day in a Good Mood." The session focused on the importance of mental health, its role in improving quality of life, and fostering a healthy balance between personal and professional responsibilities.

The session, held at Al Safia Majlis-Ajman, attracted notable attendees, including Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, AJBWC's Chairperson; Dr. Shafiqa Al Ameri, EAWE's Chairperson; and Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, AJBWC Board Member. The event also welcomed diverse participants, including businesswomen, government employees, and housewives.

Dr. Fatima Saif Al Shamsi, an expert in training, administrative development, and professional consultation, led the session. She covered a broad range of topics, including "how to improve mood and mental well-being, the importance of time management, maintaining work-life balance, and understanding the causes of mood swings". Dr. Al Shamsi also provided a set of tips on how to boost mood and cultivate positive energy through self-care, regular exercise, and balanced nutrition.

The session also highlighted various experiences and success stories of women who have achieved significant milestones in their professional and personal lives, thanks to their dedication to healthy and positive lifestyles.

Dr. Khalifa underscored the importance of the dialogue session in raising awareness about women's psychological and physical well-being. She emphasized the AJBWC's dedication to diversifying its activities and programs to support and empower Emirati women in both personal and professional spheres.

She added, "The dialogue sessions are a vital component of the AJBWC's annual plan to foster a supportive environment that enhances the skills and knowledge of AJBWC's members and women in general. AJBWC is dedicated to organizing such events to empower businesswomen and help them achieve success in partnership with our strategic partners from government agencies and the private sector."

At the conclusion of the session, Dr. Khalifa expressed her gratitude to all participants and contributors who played a role in making the event a success. She emphasized that the well-being and success of women are the primary goals and future vision of the AJBWC. To recognize her contributions, Dr. Khalifa also honored Dr. Al Shamsi.