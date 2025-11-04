Abu Dhabi, UAE – AISUS Offshore L.L.C-FZ (AISUS), a leader in advanced inspection technologies for the energy industry and Asia Waterjet Equipment (AWE), a regional specialist in ultra-high-pressure water jetting, pumping and robotic cleaning solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to collaborate on joint projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The partnership establishes a framework for strategic cooperation between AISUS and AWE to jointly deliver innovation, high-value inspection and cleaning services to major energy and industrial operators. By combining AISUS’ expertise in robotic and advance NDT inspection with AWE’s extensive experience in ultra-high-pressure water jetting and hydro-demolition, the collaboration aims to streamline asset integrity management, reduce downtime and enhance safety for clients across the region.

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward and enhances our expansion into the Middle East, delivering smarter, safer and more efficient inspection solutions,” said Barry Marshall, General Manager at AISUS. “By combing our advanced inspection expertise with AWE’s market-leading water jetting capabilities, we can deliver local solutions that significantly improve response times for our clients.”

Under the MOU, both companies will collaboratively pursue project opportunities where inspection and preparation cleaning solutions can be integrated for operational efficiency and data-driven asset intelligence. The agreement outlines a process for executing co-venture projects, including the development of bespoke technologies and robotic systems tailored to the region’s operational challenges.

“This collaboration marks a key milestone in our drive to expand the role of technology and automation in industrial cleaning,” said Sam Norris, Managing Director at Asia Waterjet Equipment. “Through our footprint in the Middle East, working with AISUS enables us to integrate data-driven inspection with precision cleaning, creating safer, faster, and more sustainable solutions for our customers.”

The MOU underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence, strengthening our ability to support the growing demand for sustainable and efficient asset management in the region’s energy sector.

About AISUS

AISUS is a technology-driven inspection company specialising in remote and robotic inspection solutions for the energy sector. The company’s innovative tools and interactive data management platform, enables clients to make fast, informed decisions about asset condition, improving efficiency and safety while reducing operational costs.

About Asia Waterjet Equipment

Asia Waterjet Equipment (AWE) is a leading provider of ultra-high-pressure water jetting, hydro-demolition, and robotic cleaning systems across the GCC, the Caspian region, and Southeast Asia. AWE delivers innovative, reliable, and environmentally responsible solutions for industrial cleaning, maintenance, and surface preparation.