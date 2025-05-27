Amman: Airport International Group and Extime JCDecaux Airport - a globally renowned airport advertising company - have inked an agreement set to redefine the advertising experience at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). Signed on Tuesday 20 May, 2025, this collaboration marks a pivotal step in modernizing the advertising infrastructure of QAIA, elevating both the airport environment and overall passenger journey.

Extime JCDecaux Airport, the dedicated airport media brand launched by Extime Media, seeks to leverage its extensive global expertise in airport media and advertising to deliver world-class capabilities that enhance the passenger experience at QAIA.

The deployment of a new broadcasting system, ISO 27001 certified, based on highly secure infrastructures will connect all digital assets across the airport and ensure real-time synchronisation, seamless content delivery and operational efficiency. The system will also be monitored round-the-clock to guarantee reliability and rapid issue detection and resolution, demonstrating a firm commitment to quality and compliance with local health, safety and environmental regulations.

Emphasizing a shared vision for sustainable airport operations, the collaboration will also upgrade the static advertising structure. All lightboxes included in Extime JCDecaux Airport’s media plan will be fitted with energy-efficient LED panels, reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

Moreover, the airport’s exterior media will be enhanced with large-format Skytouch portrait displays also featuring LED lighting. These units are designed for durability, safety, high-impact visibility and energy efficiency. Throughout QAIA, the advertising inventory will be overhauled with new, larger digital screens and creative solutions in high-traffic areas. This digitalization aims to improve the passenger experience and boost advertising revenue by offering brands a more engaging media environment.

“For us, every element of the airport journey - visual, operational and emotional - reflects our brand promise ‘Feels Like Home’. As the first point of contact for millions arriving in Jordan, QAIA plays a vital role in shaping perceptions from the moment passengers arrive. Through our collaboration with Extime JCDecaux Airport, we are introducing a world-class visual environment that seamlessly combines innovation, sustainability and impactful brand storytelling. These enhancements are not only designed to create value for advertisers, but more importantly, to enrich the passenger experience at every touchpoint - making it more welcoming, engaging and aligned with the top-tier standards of Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

Isabelle Fourmentin, Extime JCDecaux Airport Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to start this new chapter in advertising activities at Queen Alia International Airport, and I would like to warmly thank our partner, Airport International Group, for their trust and support. Our plan is to develop an eco-friendly advertising platform based on innovative, high-performance media solutions for advertisers, enhancing both brand advertising experiences and passenger journey.”

Extime JCDecaux Airport will build on the global expertise of JCDecaux, which holds advertising concessions in 157 airports worldwide, including leading hubs such as Los Angeles International Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Dubai International Airport, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers; was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years; and was named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ twice. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until February 2026). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero