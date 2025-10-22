Amman: Airport International Group and the executive arm of its philanthropic activities, Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF), have once again demonstrated their commitment to sustainable development, earning improved Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance ratings for the year 2024 in the latest independent evaluation by ESG Score, a leading European extra-financial rating agency.

Following a rigorous assessment by ESG Score, Airport International Group’s overall ESG rating increased from AA (84/100) to AA (86/100), marking continued progress in critical areas such as environmental stewardship, social responsibility, corporate governance and community engagement. This advancement reflects a firm dedication to responsible leadership and transparent business conduct. Specific areas of improvement include a measurable reduction in CO₂ emissions and a growing share of electric vehicles within the company’s fleet, among others.

Meanwhile, AIGF maintained its elite ‘AAA’ ESG rating - the highest awarded by ESG Score - and improved its overall score from 92/100 to 93/100. This gain was largely driven by a significant boost in the Social and Environmental Impacts principle. Key contributors to this achievement included the Foundation’s planned environmental initiatives integrated directly into its mission program, complemented by an upgraded activity reporting approach that enhances transparency, accountability and stakeholder trust.

“This latest score validates the steps we’ve taken to embed sustainability into every layer of our operations - from infrastructure to policy. As the operator of Queen Alia International Airport, we recognize our responsibility not just as a transport gateway, but as a force for positive environmental and social change. We will continue driving strategies that create long-term value for our communities and support the Kingdom’s sustainability goals, while also addressing pressing challenges like climate action, clean mobility and inclusive growth,” stated Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

From his side, AIGF Chairman, Omar M. Masri, remarked, “We are very proud to have strengthened AIGF’s performance while upholding the highest ESG rating. Since our establishment in 2019, we have focused on creating meaningful, measurable change in the lives of those closest to Queen Alia International Airport - especially in Al Jizah. Our expanded environmental outreach and clearer impact reporting reinforce our credibility as a community partner and philanthropic leader. We remain committed to evolving our programs and deepening our positive impact - socially, economically and environmentally.”

It is worth noting that ESG Score (www.esgscore.com) is an independent European extra-financial rating agency established in 2012. Operating with full ownership by its management team, this unique organizational structure provides the agency with significant freedom of action, thus safeguarding the objectivity of its analyses. Specializing in extra-financial expertise, ESG Score employs an evaluation methodology rooted in international standard frameworks and a comprehensive database of ESG best practices, ensuring the quality and relevance of its analyses.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo.

About Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF)

AIGF is the executive philanthropic arm of Airport International Group – the Jordanian company responsible for the rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). Established in 2019 and officially launched in 2021, AIGF is guided by UN Sustainable Development Goals, with focused efforts on three key pillars: Youth Empowerment, Neighboring Community Development and Environmental Sustainability.

Through its ‘Hirfati’ training center in Al Jizah, the area in which QAIA is located, AIGF provides year-round vocational courses designed to equip youth with practical skills for today’s job market. AIGF has also implemented diverse community initiatives tailored to local needs, including school and football field renovations, football training programs for children and tree-planting campaigns.

As of October 2025, ‘Hirfati’ had graduated 694 individuals qualified to enter the labor market with practical, income-generating skills. In recognition of its commitment to sustainable and socially responsible practices, AIGF received an outstanding 93/100 rating for the year 2024 from ESG Score; a leading independent European extra-financial rating agency.