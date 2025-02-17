Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Airbus has signed a 7-year Flight Hour Services (FHS) contract with Ethiopian Airlines for the comprehensive maintenance of its fleet of 24 Airbus A350 aircraft, including both the A350-900 and A350-1000 models. This agreement will provide Ethiopian Airlines with dedicated on-site stock in Addis-Abeba, access to Airbus material pools worldwide, as well as repair and engineering support for a wide range of critical rotable parts.

By leveraging Airbus’ extensive engineering expertise, Ethiopian Airlines will benefit from guaranteed component availability, rapid access to essential parts, and optimised maintenance processes. This will ensure minimal aircraft downtime and maximise operational reliability across its global network.

Retta Melaku, Chief Operating Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, said: "As the first African operator of the A350 Family, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability across our fleet. Partnering long-term with Airbus through this FHS agreement will help us optimise operations, reduce maintenance-related delays, and ensure our passengers continue to experience the best in safety, comfort, and service."

Laurent Negre, Vice President of Customer Services for Airbus Africa and Middle East, said: "This partnership reinforces Airbus’ commitment to delivering tailor-made maintenance solutions that support airlines in achieving the highest levels of operational efficiency. We are proud to support Ethiopian Airlines with our Flight Hour Services solution to enhance fleet reliability and streamline maintenance operations for its A350s."

Ethiopian Airlines has been a long-standing Airbus partner and was the first African carrier to operate both A350-900, in June 2016 and A350-1000, which entered service in November 2024.

Airbus Flight Hour Services (FHS) provides a comprehensive maintenance solution designed to help airlines ensure component reliability and availability while controlling maintenance costs. Through a combination of pooled inventory, on-site stock, and tailored repair and engineering support, FHS helps carriers optimise operations and improve fleet reliability. More than 1,400 aircraft worldwide are currently covered by Airbus FHS agreements.