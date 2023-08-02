Airalo, the pioneering eSIM marketplace revolutionizing global connectivity, announced today the successful completion of its Series B financing round, raising an impressive $60 million. Led by e& capital, the investment arm of e&, the global technology group, this brings Airalo's total funding to $67.3 million. Antler Elevate, Liberty Global, Orange, T.Capital, Rakuten Capital, Singtel Innov8, Telefónica Ventures, Sequoia Capital India and SEA's (now known as Peak XV Partners) Surge, KPN Ventures, and I2BF Global Ventures were among the prestigious group of investors who also participated. This diverse consortium of investors reflects the industry-wide recognition of Airalo's transformative work in making global connectivity accessible and affordable for travelers worldwide.

This significant capital injection will propel Airalo's growth plans, including expanding its vibrant community of millions of users, amplifying its global team, and introducing Airalo Partners—an innovative connectivity solution tailored to businesses and organizations across the globe. By combining cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, Airalo continues to empower travelers with seamless access to mobile networks, transforming their journeys into unforgettable experiences.

Co-founders Abraham Burak and Bahadir Ozdemir expressed their gratitude for the company's progress and the ongoing support of its growing investor network, stating, "Over the past years, Airalo has alleviated the pain points and improved the experience of millions of travelers by providing very aﬀordable and accessible connectivity all around the world. This new consortium of investors will further enable us on our quest to build the gateway to instant connectivity worldwide."

Since its establishment in 2019, Airalo has remained steadfast in its mission to democratize global connectivity, making it both accessible and aﬀordable for travelers worldwide. The Airalo marketplace, renowned as the world's largest eSIM platform, empowers users with convenient access to eSIM (digital SIM) packages, allowing them to seamlessly connect to mobile networks in hundreds of destinations across the globe.

With coverage spanning over 200 countries and regions, Airalo's exceptional services have garnered the trust of millions of users worldwide. The company's remote-first approach has fostered a diverse and talented team of over 250 professionals hailing from 44 countries and six continents. This dedicated team includes a global partnerships squad, which nurtures strong collaborations with businesses and organizations worldwide. Testament to its global appeal, the Airalo website and app are available in 22 languages, with an expansion plan to oﬀer support in 53 languages in the near future. The Airalo app currently boasts a remarkable rating of 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, while being the #1 travel app mobile app stores in multiple countries, further affirming its user satisfaction.



In light of the successful funding round, e& capital shared its enthusiasm for joining forces with Airalo. “We are pleased to lead the Series B financing round for Airalo, a company that has come a long way over the past 18 months with a focus on providing exceptional customer experience. We have complete confidence in Airalo’s ability to expand its user community, strengthen its diverse team, and introduce its latest product Airalo Partners, a groundbreaking connectivity solution for global businesses and organizations. We believe that Airalo has the potential to become a travel essential and are excited to support their journey towards becoming the definitive gateway to instant connectivity worldwide,” said Kushal Shah, Managing Director, e& capital.

Airalo's remarkable growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to transforming the travel experience have positioned it as a trailblazer and travel essential.

With the infusion of new capital and strategic partnerships, Airalo is poised to accelerate its expansion, ensuring that travelers around the world can stay seamlessly connected, no matter their destination.

About Airalo

Airalo, founded in 2019 by Bahadir Ozdemir and Abraham Burak, is the world's first and largest eSIM marketplace. The platform oﬀers eSIM packages for 200+ countries and regions, enabling travelers to instantly connect to mobile networks at their destination. With millions of users and a global team spanning 44 countries, Airalo is revolutionizing global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide.

About e& capital

e& capital is the investment pillar of e& that invests in the ideas and people that will build a better and brighter digital future. It supports visionary tech businesses, helping them grow and enabling meaningful progress that moves this world forward.

e& capital invests in the startups that dare to disrupt and challenge the way things are, because they believe in something better. It collaborates with bold entrepreneurs to turn their big ideas into the leading businesses of tomorrow.

