Abu Dhabi, UAE — Air Q, a UAE-based unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) company, proudly announces its participation in the Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central (DWC). Visitors can find Air Q at Booth 425, where the company will unveil its latest advancements in UAV development, propulsion systems, and electric launch technology.

Founded in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, Air Q designs and builds UAVs entirely from scratch — from structure and aerodynamics to avionics and control systems. With a mission to advance autonomous aviation through innovation, modularity, and sustainability, Air Q continues to set new standards for unmanned flight systems developed in the UAE.

At the Dubai Airshow, Air Q will present its full spectrum of technologies, including:

Harara – a modular UAV platform engineered for endurance, scalability, and mission flexibility.

StingJet – Air Q’s subsonic jet-powered UAV, designed for advanced performance and future tactical applications.

Electric Launcher – a next-generation, sustainable UAV launch system that enables rapid, runway-independent deployment.

Air Q will also host several partnership meetings, media sessions, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ‘s signing ceremony at its booth on November 17th and 18th at 11:00 AM.

“Dubai Airshow represents the global stage for aerospace innovation,” said Dino Dedic, CEO of Air Q. “Our participation highlights the UAE’s growing capabilities in UAV manufacturing and technology — and we’re proud to showcase our in-house solutions such as StingJet and the Electric Launcher, which redefine what’s possible in unmanned aviation.”

Visit Air Q at Booth 425 to discover how the company is powering the next generation of UAV systems built in the UAE.

Booth 425 | November 17–21, 2025 | Dubai World Central (DWC)