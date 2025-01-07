Johannesburg: For South African passengers flying on board its long-haul flights, in the Business, or Premium cabins, Air France offers comfort kits carefully designed to meet the needs of each passenger. Refined, elegant and functional, these kits contain a host of products to help you relax and enjoy your flight.

New chic & modern kits in Business

In the Business cabin, there are two models of the kit available, with motifs featuring the airline's signature colours in different shades of navy blue and white, with a touch of red. It also features the company's winged seahorse and is made from over 90% recycled material. Particular attention has also been paid to its contents:

A pair of earplugs,

A night mask made entirely from recycled material,

A bamboo toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste organic and made in France,

2 beauty products from Clarins, an Air France partner: a Beauty Flash Balm and a Moisturizing and Quenching Matte Gel (travel size),

A kraft pen and a pair of socks made from recycled material.

All the essentials in Premium

Sober and elegant, the Premium comfort kit features the Air France accent, the airline's brand symbol, delicately embroidered on the fabric. It is available in two colours, Air France blue and horizon blue, a shade specific to this travel cabin. A discreet touch of red on the zipper enhances the sleek style of this kit, which is made from over 90% recycled materials.

Each kit contains the following items:

Earplugs,

A toothbrush and toothpaste,

A pair of socks made from recycled material,

A night mask.

Visit www.airfrance.co.za for more information and to book your next trip.

