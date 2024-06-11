Johannesburg: Starting 11 June 2024, Air France will be offering new concierge services at Paris-Charles de Gaulle to welcome and assist its customers throughout their time at the airport. These services will be available for all bookings for flights operated by Air France or code-shared with a partner airline.

A range of tailor-made services on departure, arrival and between flights

Air France Conciergerie will offer customers travelling in the Economy, Premium Economy and Business cabins a range of optional services, for an exclusive, smooth and stress-free airport experience.

On departure, customers will be able to enjoy a full range of services including a private transfer* to the airport, concierge assistance as soon as they arrive outside the terminal, a porter service to take their baggage to a dedicated check-in counter, assistance through the airport's priority lanes, to the lounge for eligible customers, and then to the boarding gate.

On arrival, a concierge will meet customers at the door of the aircraft and accompany them through the airport's priority lanes. Once their baggage has been collected, they will then be accompanied to the vehicle dedicated to their private transfer*.

Connecting passengers will be accompanied from the jetway to the lounge for eligible customers, then to the boarding gate of their next flight through the airport's priority lanes.

On departure or between two flights, the concierge service will also offer access to one of the airline's lounges at Paris-Charles de Gaulle as an additional option for non-eligible customers. When it’s time for boarding, they will then be accompanied from the lounge to their gate.

Service available to book today for flights as from 11 June 2024, at airfrance.fr or by telephone up to 18 hours before departure.

*for journeys within a 40km radius of Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

