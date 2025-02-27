Johannesburg: Air France-KLM is proud to announce that it has signed and implemented an interline agreement with South African carrier CemAir that will expand connections to more destinations across South Africa.

Leveraging Air France-KLM’s major gateways in Johannesburg and Cape Town, this strategic collaboration will enable seamless travel between long-haul international flights and regional routes, offering passengers increased flexibility and convenience.

Under this agreement, travellers will be able to book combined itineraries on a single ticket, seamlessly connecting Air France-KLM’s global network with CemAir’s extensive domestic service. This integration simplifies the travel experience by reducing connection times and ensuring consistent service quality, making it easier for passengers to explore new and familiar destinations throughout South Africa.

“Air travel is all about connecting people, and this partnership with CemAir significantly enhances our ability to serve South African passengers,” Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM says. “By using our well-established gateways in Johannesburg and Cape Town, we can now offer a broader network of destinations, ensuring our customers enjoy a more efficient and comfortable journey—whether they’re traveling for business, leisure, or family.”

Miles van der Molen, Chief Executive Officer of CemAir adds “We are delighted to partner with Air France-KLM , a name synonymous with elegance and quality. Our interline agreement provides our customers with convenience and savings as they can now seamlessly connect from our flights to the vast global network of this founding member of the airline industry. Partnerships are key to our success and working with market leaders like Air France-KLM is a further demonstration of our commitment to our customers to provide the best service and value possible.”

The interline agreement is part of Air France-KLM’s broader strategy to increase regional connectivity and offer comprehensive travel solutions tailored to the needs of Southern African travellers. With this initiative, both carriers reaffirm their commitment to quality service, operational excellence, and a seamless travel experience that benefits all passengers.

Customers can book their travel at www.airfrance.co.za or www.klm.co.za including their sales offices and all major travel agencies.

-Ends-

For any media requests or interviews, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za