Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced the commencement of new non-stop flights from Sharjah to Kraków in Poland.

The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Kraków John Paul II International Airport in Poland will operate daily, starting from June 29, 2024.

Schedule to Kraków, effective June 29, 2024 (all times local):

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "This new route launch marks a significant addition to our ever-growing network, offering passengers a seamless connection to the enchanting city of Kraków known for its rich history, cultural vibrancy, and architectural marvels. As we extend our reach, this newly introduced route underscores our dedication to offering travellers with diverse and compelling destinations”.

He added: “The addition of Kraków to our network not only strengthens our commitment to providing affordable travel but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our new flights, ensuring they experience new destinations with convenience and comfort.”

Air Arabia’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and comfort to its passenger is reflected in its fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

In addition to ‘SkyTime’, the free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices, customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Kraków by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

For more information:

Press Office

Air Arabia PJSC

Tel: +9716 5088791

pressoffice@airarabia.com