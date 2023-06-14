Cairo, Egypt: Air Arabia Egypt has announced the expansion of its route network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with the resumption of flights to Yanbu city further enhancing the airline’s position as the largest airline network connecting Egypt with a remarkable 12 cities in Saudi Arabia.

The direct flights will connect Cairo International Airport with Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport with a frequency of one direct flight per week starting from August 4th,2023.

Schedule to Yanbu, effective August 4, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency E5 595 Cairo 02:45 Yanbu 04:25 Airbus A320 Friday E5 596 Yanbu 05:15 Cairo 7:00 Airbus A320 Friday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “The expansion of Air Arabia Egypt's route network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms the airline's commitment to serving as a catalyst for travel and tourism growth in the region. With a comprehensive network now encompassing 12 cities in Saudi Arabia, we are determined to offer our customers the best value-added travel option while contributing to the strong trade and tourism ties between both nations”.

He added: “The airline remains dedicated to offering affordable fares, exceptional service and seamless travel experience ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable journey while exploring new destinations”.

The addition of Yanbu marks the twelfth destination that Air Arabia Egypt flies to in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Tabuk, Taif, Al Jouf, Hail, Abha, Gassim, Gizan, and Medina.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. Air Arabia also offers an innovative and generous loyalty program “Air Rewards” through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points. Besides, passengers can enjoy a variety of snacks and meals at affordable prices from Air Arabia onboard “SkyCafe”. In addition to “SkyTime”, the free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

