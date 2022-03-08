For families with sky explorers in tow, Ain Dubai has launched a brand-new Family Pass and Family Lounge Combo for a day out like no other – 250 metres into the clouds. Parents and kiddies can escape the heat this upcoming spring break in premium private, air-conditioned cabins as they ride the world’s largest observation wheel. Think 38 minutes of family time, discovery and laughs – up, up, and away!

Starting from AED 370, the Ain Dubai Family Pass offers two adults (above 12 years old and one must be above 21 years old) and two children (aged three to twelve years old) tickets for a 38-minute rotation at a discount of 24%. With plenty of room to roam, the sky’s the limit for good times at Ain Dubai. Additional passengers can be added at an extra cost so that no one will miss out on all the fun.

The Ain Dubai Family Lounge Combo, starting from AED 600, is the full package. Comprising tickets for two adults (above 12 years old and one must be above 21 years old) and two children (aged three to twelve years old) for a 38-minute rotation, families can enjoy access to the Family Lounge prior to their experience in the sky. With colouring books to keep little ones entertained and 20% off F&B, kiddies will be ready to jump on the air-conditioned cabin with mum and dad with a smile. Why not invite some friends to join, too?

With Ain Dubai’s new family packages, parents can make the most of the 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and the JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and the Arabian Gulf while roaming the skies with the young ones. Discover Ain Dubai.

Find out more information, please visit www.aindubai.com

-Ends-

About Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai is the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, standing at over 250 metres. The record-breaking monument offers unrivalled and unforgettable social and celebratory experiences as well as 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort – all at heart of Bluewaters, the sophisticated, must-visit island destination. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once.

A prestigious asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio, Ain Dubai has quickly become recognised as one of the Middle East’s most remarkable landmarks which has elevated the aesthetic of Dubai’s skyline. The world-class, landmark entertainment venue delivers extraordinary and customisable one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion. Ain Dubai plays a strategic role in supporting Dubai’s long-term vision to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

To find out more, please visit https://www.aindubai.com/

@aindxbofficial

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and employing over 20,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 130 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of four leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; and Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai’s leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.twitter.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholding

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding

For media enquiries, please contact:

Impact Porter Novelli

Email: AinDubai@ipn.ae