AIMS Healthcare is a well-recognized and reputed home healthcare service provider. Since our establishment, we take great pride in saying that we’ve led the healthcare industry by delivering top-notch, quality home care services. We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest branch in the vibrant city of Sharjah! This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring our exceptional home healthcare services closer to the residents of Sharjah.

Located in the heart of Sharjah, our new branch promises to be a hub of convenience and excellence. We have meticulously designed our home healthcare services to meet the medical needs and expectations of our valued customers. Our dedicated team of professionals and DHA certified doctors and nurses is eager to assist you with your medical needs. Whether it's doctor on call services, physiotherapy, lab tests or more, we’ve got you covered. Know more https://aimshealthcare.ae/

At our Sharjah branch, you can expect the same commitment to quality and professionalism that has become synonymous with our brand. We aim to strengthen our ties with the local community, fostering long-lasting relationships and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region.

Furthermore, commenting on the launch of the Sharjah branch, founder of AIMS Healthcare, Mr. Sandip Ghelani said: “Our long-term objective has been to establish and improve our position in the healthcare sector, and the inauguration of our branch in Sharjah is a significant step in that direction.”

Join us in celebrating this exciting new opening as we embark on this journey together. Stay tuned for our grand opening event, where we will showcase our commitment to serving Sharjah with integrity, passion, and excellence.