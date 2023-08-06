The launch of this segment underscores aiBANK’s continued dedication to delivering personalized and comprehensive financial services while fostering long-term relationships with its esteemed clientele

Cairo: aiBANK, a leading provider of integrated retail, corporate, and Islamic banking solutions in Egypt, announced that it has launched aiPremier Elite, a new segment offering distinguished services for high-net-worth clients, cementing aiBANK's unwavering commitment to delivering personalized and comprehensive financial services while fostering long-term relationships with its esteemed clientele. Recognizing the evolving demands of high-net-worth individuals, the bank has curated an exclusive suite of offerings designed to provide unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and sophistication.

Banking services under the segment will provide a seamless and personalized banking experience, ensuring that high-net-worth clients receive priority attention and access to exclusive channels, which include a dedicated relationship manager for each client, the comfort and privacy of exclusive waiting lounges at aiBANK branches, and priority processing for all essential banking transactions. To further enhance the banking experience, aiPremier Elite will allow clients to open an account and issue checkbooks at no additional expenses, allowing them to manage their finances with ease. aiPremier Elite customers also can acquire a platinum credit card with a sizable credit limit of up to EGP 1 million. aiPremier Elite loans will be offered at preferential pricing with customized lending solutions. Clients can additionally access attractive real estate financing options, allowing them to obtain loans of up to EGP 15 million at competitive rates.

Sherif Nada, Head of Retail, Branches Network & Business Banking at aiBANK, commented, “At aiBANK, we are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations by offering exclusive and tailored services, exceptional convenience, as well as unmatched quality. With a keen understanding of the unique needs of affluent individuals, our extensive expertise, and our unwavering focus on customer service, we are confident that our new segment will meet and exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. Benefits were carefully curated to offer members a wide range of banking and non-banking services – from attractive loans to travel, access to an extensive network of luxury partners, and medical services, among others. The launch of aiPremier Elite is part and parcel of our strategy to expand our bespoke financial offerings to multiple segments, effectively growing our portfolio of value-added services and benefits while expanding our reach in the market.”

aiPremier Elite also features a bespoke banking experience providing non-banking services, including personal assistance benefits, such as government paperwork services, domestic services with home maintenance and house cleaning, bill payments (electricity, gas, bank payments, school fees, etc.), entertainment (concert tickets and restaurant reservations), health benefits (booking appointments for doctors, hospitals, and health clubs), as well as complimentary complete medical examinations in major hospitals. Additionally, aiPremier Elite travel benefits includes complimentary Ahlan Airport Services, transportation services to and from the airport, reservation of airline tickets and hotels, and assistance in obtaining a tourist visa, along with other sophisticated lifestyle benefits such as complimentary golf classes or spa access or hotel stays.

