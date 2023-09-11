Tripler is a solution that responds to a common problem seen amongst most property professionals where they spend time on leads that ultimately yield no results

The platform, and its curated AI technology, has been rigorously trialed and tested over five years

Dubai – Tripler, the world’s first revolutionary property lead conversion platform has announced its official launch in the United Arab Emirates, introducing a game-changing solution for lead generation. Tripler is set to transform the way businesses, especially real estate agents and large corporations, generate real estate leads by tripling their capabilities, all thanks to its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology that enables agents to understand the meaning, intent, and urgency (MIU score) of any buyer.

Tripler is a ProperTech AI Ltd. Company that was founded by AI inventor and serial entrepreneur Sam Singh – dubbed ‘the creator of the smart lead.’ The platform’s AI, called Amy, is an innovative approach that marks a significant milestone in the world of artificial intelligence, as it becomes the first company to create a platform that offers data that can only be extracted using this specific AI. In addition to that, the platform offers agents 20 different data points, and includes six different inbuilt AI tools including ChatGPT 4 which help the agent to close the deal effectively.

Speaking about the launch and sharing his vision, Sam Singh, Founder of Tripler, comments, "Our journey began with the simple idea of revolutionizing lead generation by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. We recognized the immense potential of AI, and its ability to transform businesses across industries. Today, we are proud to offer a solution that will empower real estate agents, large corporations, and many more to unlock their full potential in lead generation."

“The scale of opportunities in the real estate sector in Dubai is immense. I see technology, and more specifically ‘proptech’, playing a huge role in transforming the sector. I envision Tripler pioneering this concept in the UAE,” he added.

Tripler AI's proprietary MIU (Mind-Intent-Urgency) analysis technology is the driving force behind its success. It leverages deep learning algorithms to analyze users voice to understand not just the words used but also the underlying emotions, intent, and urgency of potential buyers. By understanding users' needs and intentions, Tripler AI enables businesses to generate leads that are three times more likely to convert into loyal customers.

Tripler AI also offers Tripler Labs, a white-labeling service that allows businesses to leverage the company's cutting-edge technology while maintaining their branding and identity. Tripler Labs empowers enterprises to integrate Tripler AI's MIU analysis technology seamlessly into their existing systems and processes.

Tripler's management team boasts over 100 years of cumulative experience and has facilitated over $1 billion worth of property transactions. It took five years to develop this remarkable technology; the platform went through rigorous trials across four different locations: New York, London, UAE, and Mumbai with 2,200 companies taking part and validating the resilience – proving that the tech works and cannot be fooled.

-Ends-

About Tripler

Tripler is a trailblazing, world's first, revolutionary property lead conversion platform that utilizes the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Tripler’s mission is to rethink the way real estate agents convert leads and to empower agents to save time and convert X3 more leads. Thanks to its cutting-edge AI technology, Tripler is innovating the real estate industry.

Founded in 2018 and launched in 2023 under the visionary helm of AI inventor and serial entrepreneur Sam Singh, the 'creator of the smart lead,' Tripler is a brainchild of ProperTech AI Ltd. No longer confined to the role of 'call centre agents,' property professionals can reclaim their identity as true 'real estate agents' with Tripler's transformative solution. The idea of Tripler was illustrated on a humble paper napkin in Jumeirah, Dubai, where its visionary idea was first conceived. Tripler’s core operations are managed from Dubai and London, with technology centers being located in Dubai and Mumbai.

Bolstered by a notable group of investors including KM Capital UK, BooHoo Group, Elion Partners of New York, Paul Marson-Smith, Harold Gittelmon, and Baroness Kate Rock's family offices, Tripler demonstrates the harmonious partnership between human and AI.

Website: www.tripler.ai