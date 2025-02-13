Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - AHOY, 24six9, Actual VC, and the Madinah Regional Municipality have officially signed a partnership agreement at the LEAP 2025 conference to establish Madinah-Tech, an initiative aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The initiative will support early-stage startups through structured sandbox and acceleration programs, providing mentorship, infrastructure, and access to other resources to help them scale.

Madinah-Tech will be part of The Cultivator, a global not-for-profit initiative by AHOY and Actual VC. This program is dedicated to developing urban solutions, encompassing smart city technologies, mobility, sustainability, and infrastructure innovation. By providing a structured framework for building and validating startups, The Cultivator aims to bridge the gap between research and commercialization, ensuring that deep-tech solutions effectively tackle real-world challenges.

With backing from Actual VC’s fund and expertise from AHOY and 24six9, the program will run three cohorts per year, each following a structured three-phase process:

Team-Product Fit: Assembling the right team and validating the initial concept. Product-Market Fit: Conducting market research and refining the solution. Product Development & Execution: Building a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and securing investment.

Jamil Shinawi, Founder and CEO of AHOY, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating:

"Madinah-Tech represents a major step in transforming how startups are built and supported in the region. By combining global expertise with local resources, we are creating an environment where innovation can thrive. This partnership ensures that entrepreneurs have access to the funding, mentorship, and infrastructure they need to succeed."

Dr. Mohammed Khalaf Al-Ghamdi, Deputy Mayor for Transformation and Strategy at Madinah Regional Municipality, emphasized the strategic role of the initiative:

“The launch of the Experimental Environment for Urban Development Challenge Technologies at the Madinah Regional Municipality reflects our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 in fostering innovation and building advanced smart cities. Through this initiative, we empower innovators to apply their cutting-edge solutions and technologies to address urban development and municipal sector needs, ultimately enhancing the quality of life. Furthermore, we reaffirm our dedication to aligning with sustainable development goals and advancing municipal services to meet the aspirations of citizens and residents.”

The program will be hosted in a dedicated facility in Madinah, offering startups access to office space, technical support, and a robust network of industry experts and investors. Participating startups will gain valuable insights from partnerships with leading universities, including Stanford StartX, Cambridge University, and NYU Tandon School of Engineering, as well as collaborations with major tech companies.

Applications for the inaugural cohort of Madinah-Tech are now open. Entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators with solutions in urban technology, smart cities, and sustainability from across the region are encouraged to apply. Further details and application guidelines will be available soon on the website.

With its launch at LEAP 2025, Madinah-Tech is set to play a crucial role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s innovation landscape and enriching a broader MENA region ecosystem, contributing to the region’s economic diversification goals.

About AHOY

AHOY, established in 2018, is a pioneering new-age tech holding company committed to redefining how systems interact with the physical world and achieving operational excellence across diverse industries, including Smart Cities, Aviation, Traffic, Logistics, and Supply Chain. Specializing in high-performance, scalable edge computing solutions, AHOY empowers businesses to process data closer to its source, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing latency in industries that demand real-time data processing. AHOY is pushing the boundaries of tech-driven solutions, driving progress and efficiency in the modern era. With this innovative technology, AHOY is not just transforming operational landscapes; it's forging a path toward a smarter, more interconnected future. To learn more, visit https://www.ahoy.technology/

About Madinah Regional Municipality

The Madinah Regional Municipality plays a pivotal role in shaping the city’s development and ensuring a high quality of life for residents and visitors. Guided by Saudi Vision 2030, the municipality focuses on implementing innovative projects, enhancing urban infrastructure, and promoting sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of the community. Committed to excellence, it strives to modernize public services, improve environmental sustainability, and foster community engagement while preserving the city’s rich cultural and historical heritage. Through strategic planning and collaboration, the municipality aspires to position Madinah as a global model for smart and sustainable cities.