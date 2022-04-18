Ahmed Al Wazzan Opticians, the leading company in the field of optics, has recently opened a new branch in Al Liwan, one of the promising projects in Hamala in the Northern Governorate, becoming its fifth branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The new branch in Al Liwan will offer a wide range of high-quality eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses for all tastes and from various well-known international brands. The branch is equipped with the latest devices for optical solutions, with the introduction of all that is new and modern in the field of eye care.

Ahmed Al Wazzan Opticians was established in the mid 1950s and became the first optician to be licensed by the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Bahrain, making it a pioneer in the field of eye care and its requirements, including eyeglasses, sunglasses, high-quality contact lenses and other distinctive products, while providing unique in store and after sale services, as well as specialist care.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Seef Properties CEO, stated: "We are delighted to announce the opening of Ahmed Al Wazzan Opticians in Liwan, which will constitute a qualitative addition to the group of stores that have recently opened within the project, as it will provide new and innovative services to visitors. We are pleased with the accelerating pace in Al Liwan, which is witnessing the opening of additional hospitality and retail stores, reflecting the project’s exceptional features and attractive capabilities for the most prestigious local, regional and international brands, and providing the best shopping experience for all visitors of all ages."

On her part, Miss Noora Kamal, General Manager, said: "We are thrilled to open our new branch in Al Liwan, which we have selected to be a strong launchpad for us in expanding our customer base and acquiring new customers, especially since Al Liwan enjoys a distinguished geographic location that makes it a promising future attraction point for the Kingdom's citizens, residents and visitors. We will continue our endeavours through our new branch to provide the best in the field of eye care, including professional and integrated services, and providing appropriate consultancy on eye health."

Al Liwan is the first real estate development project of its kind in the Kingdom, occupying 122,000 square metres in a strategic location opposite to the eastern side of Wali Al Ahd Highway and it includes a unique combination of shopping and entertainment destinations. The project is also home to an integrated sports centre, in addition to a distinguished group of restaurants, cafés and retail stores to provide visitors with the best experience.

