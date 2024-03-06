Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi

The Ministry of Education is keen to exchange expertise and experiences to enhance the educational system and empower students to be competitive contributors to their country’s prosperous and sustainable future.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, met with Her Excellency Prof. Rahma Al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation of Oman, and her accompanying delegation at the Ministry of Education (MoE)’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The meeting, part of the Omani delegation's official visit to the UAE on March 5 and 6, focused on enhancing cooperation between both countries.

Present at the meeting from the UAE side were His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Higher Education Academic Affairs at MoE, Her Excellency Sheikha Kholoud Al Qasimi, the Assistant Under-Secretary for Oversight at MoE, Her Excellency Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Assistant Undersecretary for Licensing and Quality Sector at MoE, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Al-Muhairi, Assistant Undersecretary for Licensing and Quality Sector at MoE, and senior officials from MoE. Oman’s delegation included His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, Lara Ghassan Obeidat, Director General of Scholarships at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Dr. Khalid Ambusaidi, Director General of Vocational Training, Dr. Maryam bint Belarab al-Nabhaniya, Director General of the Directorate General of Private Universities and Colleges, and Dr. Bader Al Hinai, Acting General Director of Scientific Research, along with senior officials from the Ministry and presidents of Oman-based universities.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi previewed MoE’s experience in regulating and improving the quality of higher education through international-standard evaluation systems. He also presented the UAE's innovation and scientific research achievements and introduced the new ‘University Certificates Recognition’ system. The discussions covered topics such as exchanging best educational practices, enhancing bilateral cooperation and planning joint initiatives, including the establishment of the Omani Emirati Knowledge Dialogue Forum.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi stated that “The UAE and Oman have strong relations with deep historical, social and cultural ties. This visit reaffirms both countries’ commitment to exchanging expertise, enhancing their educational systems and empowering students to be competitive contributors to their countries' prosperous and sustainable future.”

The first day's agenda included a tour of Khalifa University to review higher education practices and a visit to Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), to learn about their initiatives in renewable energy and sustainable development. They also explored public-private partnership mechanisms in the realms of innovation and scientific research.

On the second day, the delegation will visit the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), reviewing regulations for vocational institutions in the Emirate. They will then visit the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation in Dubai to learn about its expertise in cultivating innovation within the government sector and the Government Accelerators initiative.

In 2023, during an official visit to Oman, the UAE Ministry of Education signed a cooperation agreement with its Omani counterpart to enhance joint work and exchange experiences in the educational field.