Muscat: Driven by its firm belief in its active role in national economic empowerment, ahlibank continues to offer its Point of Sale (POS) Financing Program for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as one of the leading innovative financing solutions that meet the needs of this vital sector. The program enables businesses to strategically manage their cash flow and convert their daily sales through POS devices into immediate capital that supports the growth and expansion of their operations.

As a financing option designed to offer business owners maximum flexibility and speed, the program provides funding of up to OMR 150,000, with 12 months for OPEX and 36 months for CAPEX, and quick approvals to ensure that business owners receive the required liquidity in record time. It also offers diverse financing options, including up to 30% of total sales for operating expenses and 70% for capital expenditures, in addition to the possibility of obtaining a credit card valued at up to OMR 10,000 as part of the combined financing solutions.

In this regard, Hassan Maqbool Al Lawati, AGM - Head of SME, said: “We consider the small and medium enterprises sector a priority in building the foundations of economic growth. Therefore, the Point of Sale Financing Program was introduced as a smart financial tool that quickly adapts to the needs of this sector, granting business owners maximum flexibility to face challenges and seize opportunities that enable them to grow confidently and achieve success.”

This program represents a successful and suitable financing solution for various business activities, providing equal opportunities for business owners across diverse fields and project sizes, including small and medium enterprises, retailers, restaurants, service providers, and other sectors relying on point-of-sale systems. It also extends to business associations, trade groups, financial and media departments, and others, enabling them to access the funding they need to support their ambitious plans.

Owing to its flexibility and comprehensiveness, the program enables business owners to effectively manage cash flow, expand their operations, and invest in growth opportunities, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and sustainability. This reflects ahlibank’s commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040 and strengthening the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the national income through innovative and advanced financial solutions that meet the aspirations of the commercial sector.