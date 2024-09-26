Muscat. ahlibank's strong overall performance received top honors at the recently held Alam Al Iktisaad Awards 2024, in which the Bank won two prestigious titles: 'Excellence in Corporate Banking & Innovative solutions', and ‘Best Performing Company – Large Cap’– achieving two significant milestones in its successful track record.

The Alam Al Iktisaad Awards are a benchmark of distinction in the local business and financial sectors, and the two accolades serve as testaments to ahlibank's unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch financial services, fostering sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the banking industry. The awards accentuate the Bank’s operational prowess and transformational leadership in the local market and reflect its commitment to excellence across its diverse banking services.

ahlibank’s consistent performance, innovative financial solutions, and commitment to customer satisfaction have established it as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses alike. Its strategic market presence and modern retail and wholesale banking offerings amplify its position as a distinguished player in the finance sector. ahlibank has well established itself as a formidable player in the corporate segment with tailored financial solutions that have earned the trust and loyalty of large corporations and institutions.

The recognition of ‘Excellence in Corporate Banking & Innovative solutions’ and ‘Best Performing Company – Large Cap’ demonstrate ahlibank’s growing market presence as a key player in the corporate financial landscape, underscoring the Bank’s enhanced digital offerings, and its innovative products and services that deliver an exceptional banking experience to its ever-growing customer base.

ahlibank continues to achieve success through its unwavering commitment to customer service, innovative banking solutions, and highly dedicated team. The bank provides exceptional corporate banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, along with customized digital services that allow easy and seamless access to its wide range of products and services. These achievements are the result of its strategic vision, innovation in digital services, and its continued focus on meeting customer needs, reinforcing its position as a Partner in Excellence.