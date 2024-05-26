Muscat: As part of its ongoing efforts to support the digitalization goals of the Sultanate of Oman, ahlibank participates as the main sponsor for the highly anticipated COMEX 2024 event, the Sultanate's Official Technology, Communications, Innovation, and Digital Transformation Show. The event is held from 27 to 30 May, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, where the Bank is set to showcase its digital products and services, and its overarching digital journey in the country.

In its 33rd edition, COMEX 2024 offers its exhibitors and esteemed visitors a unique platform to share knowledge and highlight the latest technological advancements. It plays a pivotal role in diversifying the Sultanate’s economy, shedding the spotlight on cutting-edge technologies and engaging with industry leaders in order to explore the future of tech across various sectors. ahlibank’s participation will feature its diverse portfolio of digital products and services, emphasizing its dedication to empower the nation’s economy through exceptional technological leaps.

This participation reaffirms ahlibank’s commitment to innovation and excellence, which prompts it to constantly enhance its services to add value to its customers, as it seeks to remain at the forefront of digital transformation and excellence in services, which ensures its flexibility in light of the changing technological landscape.

ahlibank presents a host of digital solutions to its tech-savvy customers, through its e-channels and mobile banking app. Moreover, ahliExpress, the Bank’s multi-functional kiosk for express banking services, offers a unique and secure banking experience. The kiosk is designed to provide round-the-clock services for both, existing and new customers, using state-of-the-art technology.

In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, COMEX will encompass exemplary innovations, as it will present the latest pioneering technology to enhance efficiency and convenience from the tech sector. And moving forward, ahlibank will remain committed to its endeavors as being the ‘Partner in Excellence’ by adopting the latest advancements to better serve customers and the country, thereby embracing new technologies that promote growth and enhance accessibility. Join ahlibank at COMEX 2024 to embark on an exciting journey of digital transformation.