Muscat: In recognition of its exceptional role in empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Sultanate of Oman, ahlibank has recently won the Euromoney Award for Excellence in the SMEs category. The award confirms the bank’s efforts to strengthen the sector by offering a range of innovative products and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the market.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence programme sheds the spotlight on the best banks in the market, ones that have recorded remarkable performance across a range of banking activities over the past 12 months. Winning this award is a testament to ahlibank’s resolute support towards SMEs in the Sultanate since 2009.

The success of SMEs is considered pivotal in advancing the country's economy, and ahlibank is keen to support this dynamic sector to achieve success through several initiatives. These endeavors aim to enhance ahlibank's promising journey in the banking sector. In light of these initiatives, ahlibank has also set in place TAMKEEN, which is a crowd-funding initiative and a first-of-its-kind program that aims to assist up-and-coming SMEs and entrepreneurs, enhancing the local economy through innovative and advanced technological means. TAMKEEN mitigates cash flow barriers that SMEs might face by using secure digital services. The Bank’s SME initiatives are in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 of driving forward the overall growth of the Sultanate.

In 2023, ahlibank achieved numerous awards, notably securing the Best Private Bank in Oman award at the MENA Banking Excellence Awards and witnessing its CEO, Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, receiving the prestigious CEO of the Year award at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards. The Bank has been a pioneer with its multitude of initiatives that cater to the diversified needs of its discerning clientele. By garnering positive results and ambitious accolades, and providing an extensive portfolio of products and services to its customers, ahlibank is steadfast in its pursuit of excellence and success.