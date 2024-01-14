Muscat: As part of its continuous endeavors to provide exclusive discounts to its esteemed customers, ahlibank collaborated with Talabat to offer a 50% off discount to the Bank’s credit card holders. The voucher is valid from 15th to 17th of January, 2024.

In line with ahlibank’s strategic approach to being a Partner for Excellence to customers, the offer builds upon the bank’s holistic products and services, and is applicable to the bank’s valued credit card holders, and extends to ahli Islamic credit card holders as well.

Commenting on the new offer, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM - Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, stated, “We are always keen to communicate with our customers and take advantage of their feedback and suggestions. We are constantly studying market trends, which have been reflected in several initiatives and offers that we have launched over the past period. This new offer, which targets the category of ahlibank’s credit cardholders, approves our belief in the importance of keeping up with customers’ needs and lifestyles, as the world is currently witnessing a marked shift towards digital services that ensure security, low cost, and speed of delivery.”

It is worth noting that ahlibank has previously collaborated with Talabat, providing a seamless and rewarding experience to customers who enjoy frequenting the app for quick and easy purchases.

Al Balushi further stated, “At ahlibank, we strive to provide products and services that add value to our customers, such as this discount voucher, our customers will enjoy perks that make their experience with ahlibank more rewarding. Anticipating more collaborations, we are eager to offer our customers more attractive propositions that show our appreciation for their trust and confidence in ahlibank as their chosen Partners for Excellence.”

ahlibank offers an inclusive portfolio of innovative banking products and services to its discerning clientele. The Bank strives to enhance customers’ experiences whilst delivering unparalleled value.