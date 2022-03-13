Muscat: Continuing its efforts to strengthen relations with its customers and enhance their banking experience, ahlibank has launched the ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ program to train select front line personal bankers across the bank’s branch network in the Sultanate. The on-the-job training program, which has begun with 100 employees of ahlibank and ahli Islamic.

The program aims to enhance their understanding of excellent customer service, communication skills, and emotional intelligence quotient. It also looks toward developing their problem solving skills and innovation, for achieving greater customer satisfaction. Each day the Bank’s employees will participate in workshops that focus on developing employees’ skills in customer service and care essentials, customer needs and expectations, the program’s vision, policy and practices; service recovery as well as customer service excellence and ongoing development.

“At ahlibank, we continue to invest in programs and initiatives that improve the skills and capabilities of our human resources, recognizing them as active ambassadors of the bank. Through the ‘Outstanding Customer Service’ program, the bank seeks to further strengthen its relationships with various client categories, employ appropriate techniques to manage communication with current and potential customers, analyze their needs, reach a deeper understanding of target customer behaviors, and therefore make meaningful decisions in order to meet any requirements more quickly and effectively. With this program, ahlibank aims to redefine customer service and set new benchmarks in employee skills enhancement that are necessary for them as well as for the bank,” said Ruqaiya Al Lawati, Head of Change Management at ahlibank.

She further stated, “We are confident that through this program our nominated employees will be able to apply tools and techniques that will help them to manage customers in a professional manner, consolidate their relationships with different client groups, whether individuals, companies or others, and maintain these relationships to earn permanent their trust, which in turn will enhance their satisfaction in our service.”

ahlibank seeks to provide an attractive work environment that enhances employees' sense of pride in working in, both in terms of professional development programs and through motivated leadership and colleagues. In addition, the Bank’s leadership encourages creative thinking, empowers employees to make decisions, lead business activities, open up to the market and lead their careers. This in turn helps in achieving the Bank's long-term goals of ensuring business sustainability across its departments and branches. Over the years, ahlibank has been able to offer comprehensive and diversified banking solutions to meet requirements of various customer segments. The bank is at the forefront of contributing to advance the country's development journey in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

