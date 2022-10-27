Muscat: ahlibank’s consistent efforts to inspire confidence among its customers with products and services that assure security and safety, was hailed at a formal event organized by Dhofar Insurance Company, its bancassurance partner. The function marked the successful two-year partnership between the two and acknowledged the outstanding performance of ahlibank’s branches during the period.

ahlibank had forged a partnership with Dhofar Insurance in 2020 to offer customers easy access to a range of insurance products, including motor, travel, property and casualty among others, under its bancassurance portfolio. In compliance with its industry best practices, the Bank set an elevated benchmark to create awareness about its financial solutions with attractive offers to benefit its growing customer base.

Applauding the efforts of the Bank’s branches in meeting customers’ requirements with tailored products that secure their assets, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “Teamwork is the key to our success. We have, over the last two years of our partnership with Dhofar Insurance, explicitly demonstrated our commitment to raise customers’ confidence with financial solutions that are targeted to enhance their personal and professional growth. Our customer-centric approach to banking has been pivotal in shaping and expanding our insurance portfolio to meet specific needs of our customers. Today’s function is an acknowledgement of our tireless efforts to work closely with our partners and stakeholders in building a base of informed and savvy customers. We are grateful to Dhofar Insurance for the trust reposed on us and for rewarding us with this special ceremony.”

The celebratory event, attended by officials from both parties, was the first since the partnership was launched in 2020. Dhofar Insurance took the opportunity to reward ahlibank’s branches and employees who topped the scale in bancassurance sale. A presentation was also arranged on the sidelines of the program to set the tone for collective future growth. As a company involved in writing all classes of insurance, Dhofar Insurance has paved the way for banks in the country to strengthen their financial solutions. Under the agreement with the Company, ahlibank has strengthened its portfolio of insurance solutions by offering comprehensive home and family insurance protections with long term plans that help protect individuals and their property from financial risks.

ahlibank also used the forum to gear up its retail branches for the fourth quarter with discussions to enhance sales performance and build teamwork for better results. The management also commended top performing branches for their achievements in insurance sales as well as overall performance, and presented token gifts to honor their commitment to the cause of the Bank.

