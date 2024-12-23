Muscat. ahlibank successfully concluded “ahli Expo 2024,” the first of its kind exhibition organized by the bank, receiving wide acclaim from entrepreneurs and experts. This innovative initiative aimed to support small and medium enterprises, enhance communication and collaboration among them, and provide an opportunity to showcase their services. The event was held at ahlibank’s headquarters in Wattaya on December 11 and 12, 2024, featuring an array of interactive workshops and meaningful group discussions.

A main feature of the expo was the exhibition of Omani SMEs, offering attendees, including industry experts, a chance to explore the capabilities of these emerging businesses and their innovative offerings. The event also included thought-provoking discussion sessions on topics such as "The Future Growth of SMEs in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies" and "Fostering Creativity in Business Environments – Innovation in the Face of Challenges." These distinguished discussion panels centered on various themes designed to empower SMEs to achieve growth and long-term success.

ahli Expo 2024 witnessed the launch of the ahlibank POS Financing program, such program that targets SMEs who are willing to use ahlibank’s POS machines. The program is designed to grant short/medium term loans against POS receivables of the company for operating and capital expenditures as per the credit parameters set in the approved product document. Key features to note about the POS Financing program is the loan amount which is capped at RO 150K for up to 36 months. In addition, corporate credit cards as a combined solution are provided for up to 15% of the financing limits, which is capped at RO 10K. The daily repayment is tied to POS transactions, and customers should note that the approval and disbursement processes are quick and hassle-free. It is a flexible and simple solution set to empower SMEs with the needed financial support to grow their businesses.

With a steadfast dedication to empowering businesses, and as a true ‘Partner in Excellence’, ahlibank offers tailored financial solutions designed to help SMEs achieve their full potential. ahli Expo exemplified the Bank’s pursuit towards simplifying banking for businesses whilst simultaneously furthering innovation and entrepreneurship. Additionally, SME owners benefitted from the engaging workshops led by the industry experts, equipping them with the skills needed to enhance their operations and expand their market reach.

ahli Expo 2024 underscores ahlibank’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities that foster economic resilience and sustainability. Such initiatives play an active role in strengthening Oman’s economy. ahli Expo 2024 not only showcased the innovative spirit of SMEs but also highlighted their pivotal role in driving the Sultanate towards a brighter, more prosperous future.