Muscat: ahlibank won the coveted ‘Top Omani Brand in Banking’ Award at the ‘Top Omani Brands’ felicitation ceremony, organised by Alam Al-Iktisaad, Oman’s premier Arabic business magazine from United Media Services, at the Al Bustan Palace – A Ritz-Carlton Hotel, recently.

The award marks a new chapter in ahlibank’s history, which has seen it grow exponentially with a rightful position of being one of the fastest growing banks in the country.

As per the set protocol, the winning brands were chosen on the basis of a survey, conducted by Alam Al-Iktisaad, in partnership with Arabian Research Bureau, to assess and evaluate Oman’s top brands. The survey concentrated on highest brand recall among consumers, bringing to the forefront home-grown brands that are marked as nation’s pride. Top Omani brands, trusted and preferred by consumers across industry segments, were shortlisted for the grand felicitation ceremony.

Thanking the organisers and expressing delight at being awarded the prestigious award, Zaliya Al Balushi, Deputy General Manager Large Corporate and Mid Market, ahlibank, said, “This is a momentous occasion for team ahlibank. It is a reflection of our collaborative effort to shape the Bank’s fortunes and bolster its growth to augment Oman’s Vision 2040. This Award is a proof of our ongoing endeavour to establish a strategic balance between our growth goals and our commitment to be responsive to our society. Our customer-centric approach to business has proven to be a winner on all spheres of our activities, and we will keep developing and implementing innovative products and services to cater to the ever-changing needs of our customers.

“At ahlibank, we are proud to have been chosen as the Top Omani brand in the banking services category, and this achievement is a motive for our commitment to continue our successful path towards achieving the highest quality standards for our customers. “added Ms. Al Balushi

The event was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said, the gala evening was witnessed by top brass from Oman’s corporate sector. It shed the spotlight on Oman’s leading brands from different sectors of the economy, establishing a new benchmark for business performance.

