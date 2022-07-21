Cairo: Ahli United Bank (Egypt) S.A.E, one of the most prominent banks operating in Egypt, introduced a new digital service, the “e- Account”. The new service offers clients the convenience of opening their accounts digitally via their smartphones or the bank website, digital onboarding mobile app. AUBE takes the lead in being one of the first banks offering such unique service in the Egyptian market.

As part of the bank’s efforts to provide the latest innovative digital banking solutions, the new service banking experience provided to customers in a safer, faster, and hassle-free method. In return, this will reduce the number of on-site visits to only one visit within 14 days for signing all the documents required for account activation in line with the CBE directives.

The e-Account service offers innovative e-banking services facilitating the account opening process for the bank’s customers. The service enables account opening anywhere in just a few easy steps. Hence, customers can easily enter the required data after downloading the app from Google and Apple app stores or via the bank’s website. Then, the customer will head to the branch selected during the registration process to seamlessly fulfill the procedures required to activate the newly opened account.

The new e-Account offers a variety of benefits. The client can swiftly deposit money upon account activation. The client can also securely access the balance anywhere and anytime. The service offers a rewarding points, fee-free debit card issuance, automatic registration in the e-wallet app, and e-statement and SMS services. The client can enjoy fee-free online and mobile banking services.

Mr. Osama El Sayed, Head of Retail Banking at AUBE, stated that the bank is focused on retaining its leading position among the top digitally advanced banks to harness the customer banking experience. Hence, the e-Account service offers a variety of benefits to fulfill the demands of current and potential customers.

He also referred to AUBE’s role in promoting national financial inclusion and digital transformation strategies while enhance financial awareness through offering digital banking services. He also highlighted the bank’s expansion strategy that focuses on providing innovative and secure digital banking services and products to ensure a unique banking experience.

