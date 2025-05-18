Muscat: As part of its commitment to delivering an exceptional Islamic banking experience that meets the lifestyle aspirations of its customers, ahli islamic has announced the launch of a special promotional offer in collaboration with VISA, throughout May 2025. The campaign offers its Al Shumoukh Premium and Private Banking service segment customers a chance to enter a draw to win an all-expenses-paid trip to London, the British capital. This initiative reflects the bank’s dedication to rewarding its distinguished customers with exceptional experiences that go beyond expectations, in line with its reputation as a leading provider of Sharia-compliant banking solutions.

In line with its aim to position itself as a bank that goes beyond traditional services, ahli islamic, part of ahlibank, will announce the names of two winners in mid-June for a once in a lifetime, all-inclusive trip to London. The prize will also feature a unique driving experience at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit, with each winner accompanied by a guest. The winners will be selected from both new and existing holders of ahli islamic’s Signature and Infinite credit cards. To qualify for the draw, customers must spend a minimum of OMR 500 during the promotional period, with every additional OMR 100 spent earning them extra chances to win. This initiative reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to offering exclusive rewards that enrich its customers’ lifestyles and reinforce its position as a bank that places excellence at the heart of its products and services.

Commenting on the campaign, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking - ahli Islamic, said: “At ahli islamic, we take pride in offering a new dimension to our customers’ experience, one that reflects our commitment to building relationships that go beyond traditional banking. We believe that banking today should align with the customers’ lifestyles and deliver genuine added value. Offering our winners the chance to enjoy an extraordinary experience in London is a sincere expression of our appreciation for their trust, and a reflection of our desire to reward them with exclusive benefits that match their stature. We view this campaign as another step in our journey to deliver tailored solutions and offerings that resonate with our customers’ aspirations.”

This campaign is part of a series of diverse offerings through which ahli islamic aims to deliver competitive advantages to its customers. The bank has introduced a variety of promotions tailored to suit different segments interests and occasions.

ahli islamic continues to redefine the concept of banking promotions in line with the principles of Islamic finance, by offering innovative financial solutions that meet the demands of the modern era. These efforts reflect the bank’s vision for excellence and leadership in the banking sector, both locally and internationally.